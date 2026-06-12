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Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a campaign rally at East End Studios in Los Angeles on June 9, 2026.
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Mayor Karen Bass speaks at a campaign rally at East End Studios in Los Angeles on June 9, 2026. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Fed Up Over Palisades Fire Fallout, Karen Bass' Brother Takes Matters Into His Own Hands and Humiliates Her

 By Randy DeSoto  June 12, 2026 at 5:36am
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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ brother is suing the city she leads because of the destruction of his Malibu home in the January 2025 wildfires.

The fact that her own brother is accusing her, in effect, of being incompetent, has to be an embarrassment for the mayor, who is up for re-election in November.

L.A. Material reported, “Kenneth Bass and his wife, Cindy, filed their suit against the city on May 18 in L.A. Superior Court, according to public filings reviewed by L.A. Material. The couple’s claim, which has not been previously reported, is among thousands of claims lodged by home and business owners in connection with the fire that erupted on Jan. 7, 2025, and pushed westward into Malibu.”

“The couple allege injuries from smoke inhalation as well as distress and anguish from the destruction of their home, which had a pool, putting green and panoramic views overlooking Malibu Pier,” the news outlet added.

Mayor Bass was in Africa attending the inauguration of the president of Ghana when the wildfires broke out.

While speaking to the Pacific Palisades Community Council in late January 2025, Bass revealed that her brother Ken, 78, had been one of the victims of the fire. He is a contractor who owns a kitchen remodeling business in Los Angeles.

“The loss that you’re going through, I share indirectly. It’s hit my family too,” the mayor said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Do you think Ken is actually angry at the city, or is he just trying to get in on the government gravy train?

The news outlet noted that Ken and Cindy Bass’ claim is “being processed as part of a master lawsuit alleging that numerous public entities and utility companies — including the city, the state, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the California Department of Parks and Recreation and Southern California Edison — bear responsibility for the harms residents suffered in the Palisades fire, which destroyed some 6,800 structures and killed 12 people.”

In the case of the Palisades Fire, response efforts were greatly hampered by a lack of water in the area due to a major reservoir being empty for many months for repair.

Bass’ press secretary, Paige Sterling, said in a statement that there was “nothing new” in her brother’s decision to sue Los Angeles.

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“Mayor Bass has spoken of her brother’s loss publicly since January of 2025,” she said. “Thousands of people are plaintiffs in this action, which names 18 public and private sector defendants. The City Attorney’s Office is responsible for defending the City and DWP in this lawsuit.”

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who came in third in last week’s primary, said Bass’ incompetence in responding to the wildfires, during which he lost his Palisades home, motivated him to enter the race.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California blamed President Donald Trump for the anger residents of Los Angeles feel, despite the Republican not taking office until weeks after the wildfires.

“Look, I think that there is a lot of hurt and anger after the fires. My view is that the blame of that really needs to go on Donald Trump,” Khanna, whose district is in the San Francisco Bay Area, said.

Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025, and days later traveled to Los Angeles to see how the recovery effort was going.

At the time, he voiced frustration with Bass over how slowly the recovery efforts were progressing, noting that residents were still not able to access their properties, and permits to rebuild were expected to take at least 18 months under state and local policies.

“You have emergency powers just like I do… You have to exercise them also,” Trump said.

Fox News reported that the wildfires scorched more than 37,700 acres and destroyed over 16,200 structures in the Los Angeles area.

In April, Politico noted 2,135 rebuild permits had been approved of the 4,157 applied for.

The thousands of Los Angeles area residents impacted by the fires have a lot to be upset about, both in the immediate response and the slow recovery efforts.

No wonder Ken Bass is suing the city that his sister runs.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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