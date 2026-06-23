VIDEO: Explosives at the Reflecting Pool? New Warning of Explosives Seen in Video as Bomb Signs Show Up in Area

New video from the Reflecting Pool makes the situation around the national treasure even murkier.

The Trump administration invested millions to address neglect at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial. However, recent algae infestations and peeling paint have triggered the need for further work.

On top of that, the pool has now become a lightning rod for politically inspired vandalism.

New video posted to X showed that construction fencing around the Reflecting Pool warns everyone, “Danger Explosives.” The sign carries an image of a bomb.

To date, no one has publicly voiced any indication that there would be blasting at the site.

BREAKING FOOTAGE: Warning signs on new fencing installed around the National Mall Reflecting Pool are capturing lots of attention. Video shows signs warning, “DANGER EXPLOSIVES,” along with an image of a bomb exploding. Solar surveillance is up too.pic.twitter.com/MqKkiHtMrH — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) June 23, 2026

Should there be mandatory prison time for purposely damaging any government monument or landscape feature like the National Mall's Reflecting Pool? Yes No

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The video noted that additional solar surveillance has been added.

National Guard members and U.S. Park Police are also patrolling, according to The Hill.

“National Guardsmen continue to patrol at the request of our law enforcement partners in support of Make DC Safe and Beautiful,” a National Guard representative said on Tuesday. “The safety of the public and support to our partner agencies remain our focus.”

The Interior Department noted on X that vandals trying to harm the Reflecting Pool have a huge ally — the media.

“The failing legacy media is trying to cover up for criminals who desecrated a great American monument. Here are the facts: Six individuals have been arrested for vandalism at the Reflecting Pool Seven additional individuals were issued federal citations 17 police reports have been filed for vandalism,” the post said.

The left has become so unhinged with its vandalism of the reflecting pool. Fencing is now being installed! pic.twitter.com/WXEXYwKTTF — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) June 23, 2026

“The U.S. Park Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the 300-plus-foot ‘gash’ that damaged the perimeter of the Reflecting Pool. The U.S. Park Police continue to carry out their number one duty of upholding law and order in our nation’s capital,” the post added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said only off-center Democrats could try to ruin the Reflecting Pool.

“These deranged leftists in algae costumes with ‘Team Algae’ on their backs — what does that even mean?” she said, according to Newsweek. “Only the Democrats could hate beautifying our nation’s capital and making it a symbol of pride again.”

Leavitt said those arrested were “longtime donors to the Democrat Party, to Barack Obama, to ActBlue,” KTVI-TV reported.

“We’re going to not only hold those people accountable, but we’re going to fix the pool, continue to make it beautiful from this despicable vandalism just in time to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday next week,” she said.

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump wrote that “The 350 foot gash, made by a very sharp knife or razors, is actually numerous slashes over a very long 350 foot length. It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition.”

“Likewise, the small area at the bottom of the Pool was cut and powerfully lifted off the surface leaving very jagged, uneven edges. The large areas of grass are being replaced. In any event, even prior to fixing those areas, the Reflecting Pool is as beautiful as it can be. We will drain some of the water, either immediately before or after the Fourth of July, to do the permanent repair,” he wrote.

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