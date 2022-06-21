Share
News

Video: Father Fights Off Gunman While Holding His 7-Month-Old Baby

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2022 at 3:55pm
Share

A Detroit man has been arrested in connection with a Father’s Day incident in which a man holding a baby was able to fight off a man with a gun.

The name of the person arrested in the case was not released, but Detroit police announced the arrest in a tweet.

“An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman,” police tweeted. “The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody.”

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Finally Throws in the Towel Against Trump

Surveillance video showed the incident, according to WXYZ-TV.

Adam Albarmaki was the gas station attendant on duty at the Valero gas station when the confrontation took place a little before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“He was trying to hide somewhere,” Albarmaki said of the man with the infant.

Does society have no respect for life?

The video began with the exterior of the gas station, then cut to the interior, where a man is holding a baby as a man wearing a hat reached the doorway.

The man with the hat opened the door, reached into his shorts and pulled out a handgun.

The man holding the baby, who police said was 25 and the child’s father, reached out his left hand to push the man outside the gas station. He then locked the door.

The man with the hat then backed away from the door and left.

Related:
Ghislaine Maxwell Touts Her Clinton Connection in Bid for Lighter Prison Sentence: Report

The baby did not appear to wake up during the incident.

“It’s difficult to watch. I mean, it’s just no regard for human life or for the life of a child,” Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers said.

“A seven-month-old child, it was disturbing, especially as a father, to see that happen on Father’s Day,” Chambers said, according to WDIV-TV.

Chambers said the father was also spared because the gun appeared to malfunction.

“Fortunately, the gun didn’t go off, it malfunctioned, and he was able to divert the gun and lock the door behind him,” Chambers said.

Police said the father of the child suffered an injury; a 911 dispatcher said the man reported being stabbed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Father Fights Off Gunman While Holding His 7-Month-Old Baby
Huge Truck Carrying Bees Overturns, Expert Warns Escaped Swarm 'Could Be Anywhere'
Major Bank That First Predicted US Recession Says New Developments Mean It Will Be Even 'More Severe'
Elon Musk Comments on Potential Trump 2024 Bid, Announces Plan to Get Involved in Politics in a Big Way
The First Image of Police Inside Uvalde School Has Been Released, Immediately Ignites Even More Anger
See more...

Conversation