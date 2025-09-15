Video: The Flying Cars Have Finally Arrived and They Are Magical

For adults of a certain age and a certain whimsy, there are a few technological advances we’re still waiting for.

From teleportation to time travel, sci-fi concepts often yield real-world yearnings.

But if you grew up watching a show like iconic 1960s cartoon “The Jetsons” or seminal 1989 film “Back to the Future: Part II,” there’s one technological advancement that you’ve long waited for: the flying car.

(If you’ll recall, “Back to the Future: Part II” explicitly promised us wide-eyed moviegoers that flying cars would be perfected by 2015, so this is at least a decade overdue.)

We obviously haven’t gotten flying DeLoreans yet, but the tech is progressing, and a recent viral video showed that we’re closer than ever to living out these transportation dreams.

A company aptly named “Jetson Aero” posted a video to its X account, showcasing a single passenger craft that’s effectively a flying vehicle.

Check it out for yourself below:

𝗪𝗲’𝘃𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆! Palmer Luckey — tech visionary from California — completed ground training in under 50 minutes before confidently taking the controls for his first low-altitude flights. A… pic.twitter.com/D93xBkuqRp — JetsonAero (@jetson_aero) September 8, 2025

“Palmer Luckey — tech visionary from California — completed ground training in under 50 minutes before confidently taking the controls for his first low-altitude flights,” Jetson wrote in its X post.

“A record demonstrating Palmer’s unique understanding of advanced technologies and just how easy our personal single-seater eVTOL is to fly,” the post continued, referring to the acronym for “electric vertical takeoff and landing” vehicles.

“This marks a new era in aviation, where incredibly fun and easy-to-operate personal flying machines become accessible to anyone who wants to realize the dream of flight,” the post added.

“Huge thanks to the entire Jetson team for their hard work, and to everyone who has supported the project over the past 7 years. It’s been quite a journey — and we’re just getting started!”

Of note, if you are one such Jetsons or “Back to the Future” fan hoping to live out the future, you’re going to have to wait a while — and shell out quite a bit of money.

According to the company’s order form, the 2025 and 2026 shipments one of these single-seater eVTOLs have already sold out, and the next shipment won’t be available until 2027.

Oh, and the cost? A cool $128,000 (excluding taxes and other fees), with a required $8,000 non-refundable deposit required. It’s payable by credit card or wire transfer.

According to Jetson, this aircraft is composed of aluminum and carbon fiber, and is powered by eight electric motors.

Fully equipped, the entire vehicle weighs about 253 pounds with batteries, can fly at speeds of roughly 63 miles per hour, and can last roughly 20 minutes per charge.

Jetson describes this personal aircraft as “a formula one racing car for the sky,” and while that may be a slight exaggeration given its speed and charge time, it’s clearly a step toward actual flying cars.

And that’s pretty darn cool news for adults of a certain age and, especially, a certain whimsy.

