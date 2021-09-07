Video Game CEO Steps Down Over Support of Texas Pro-Life Law

The head of a video game studio stepped down Monday evening after speaking out in support of the Texas Heartbeat Act on Saturday.

John Gibson left his position as chief executive of Tripwire Interactive following a tweet in which he voiced his approval of the Texas Heartbeat Act, a law banning abortions after the unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

The law was passed in May and the Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect last week.

“Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat,” Gibson wrote. “As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

Tripwire issued a statement Monday apologizing for Gibson’s comments and expressing a commitment to take “swift action.”

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” the statement said. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community.”

The company announced that vice president and co-founder Alan Wilson would assume Gibson’s position in the interim.

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

“Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees,” the company said.

“His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.”

Gibson’s comments drew criticism on social media from several other video game studios with whom Tripwire collaborated.

Shipwright Studios issued a statement Sunday announcing it would no longer work with Tripwire if Gibson remained chief executive.

“We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure,” the studio said.

Tripwire collaborator Torn Banner Studios tweeted a similar statement Sunday condemning Gibson’s comments.

We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights. — Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021

Tripwire and John Gibson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.