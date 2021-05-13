News
News

Texas Passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill with 1st-of-Its-Kind Provision to 'Hold Abortionists Accountable'

The Associated PressMay 13, 2021 at 12:55pm
Combined Shape

Texas would ban abortions after as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to file civil lawsuits against doctors and others responsible for illegal abortions under a measure given final approval by state lawmakers on Thursday.

The Senate vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.

That would bring Texas in line with about a dozen other GOP-led states that have passed so-called “heartbeat bills” that federal courts have mostly blocked. The Texas measure is likely to draw a swift legal challenge from pro-abortion groups.

The bill would ban abortions after the first detection of a fetal heartbeat.

A unique provision in the Texas bill allows anyone to sue a doctor or anyone else who may have helped someone get an illegal abortion and seek financial damages of up to $10,000 per defendant.

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

“The Texas Heartbeat Act is novel in approach, allowing for citizens to hold abortionists accountable through private lawsuits. No heartbeat law passed by another state has taken this strategy. Additionally, the bill does not punish women who obtain abortions,” said Rebecca Parma, Texas Right to Life senior legislative associate.

Critics say the provision would allow abortion opponents to flood the courts with lawsuits against doctors, nurses, a friend who drove a woman to a clinic or even a parent who paid for an abortion.

They argue that it would violate state requirements that civil lawsuits can be filed only by impacted parties. Under the bill, a person filing the lawsuit would not need any personal connection to the abortion in question.

“Texas has now joined the new wave of extreme abortion bans passed this year across the U.S.,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Do you support this bill?

“This bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down. We will pursue all legal options to prevent this law from taking effect.”

Texas law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks, with exceptions for a woman with a life-threatening medical condition or if the unborn baby has a severe abnormality.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Texas Passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill with 1st-of-Its-Kind Provision to 'Hold Abortionists Accountable'
California Tree Trimmer Charged with Slashing the Throats of Elderly Victims
Arrests Made in Bloody Anti-Police Vandalism of Chauvin Defense Witness' Old Home
Texas Rangers Investigating After Angry Man Kills 2 Sheriff's Deputies in His Yard
Tesla 'Driver' Arrested After Highway Patrol Officer Spots Him Riding in Back Seat
See more...

Conversation