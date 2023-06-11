Share
News
An election worker sorts absentee ballot envelopes at the Lansing City Clerk's office in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2020.
An election worker sorts absentee ballot envelopes at the Lansing City Clerk's office in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 2, 2020. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Video: Hundreds of Absentee Ballots from 2020 Election Found Sitting in Storage Unit

 By Jack Davis  June 11, 2023 at 7:08am
Share

A Michigan town has discovered almost 300 absentee ballots from the 2020 election sitting in a storage unit.

“My biggest concern is why were they in a storage unit?” Thetford Township Supervisor Rachel Stanke said, according to WJRT-TV.

“Why were they never mailed out to the voters for one? There’s got to be a reason why. I don’t think you can forget to mail out 289 ballots to voters,” she said.

Stanke said none of the ballots were mailed, and although 77.5 percent of the ballots found were marked spoiled — which means new ones were sent — not all were so marked.

“I’m thankful that those people did get to vote, but there is a good amount of people that never got to vote,” Stanke said. “And I believe during that time we were in a pandemic. People didn’t want to come out of their houses. We have disabled people. There’s a reason that they vote absentee.”

Trending:
Trump Jr. Thinks He Knows Exactly Why the DOJ Chose Thursday to Indict His Dad: 'Do You Really Think That's a Coincidence?'


Stanke said she first heard about a box of absentee ballots last summer, according to WWMT. At the time, she said she alerted the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office before reaching out to the Michigan State Police.

After contacting the Michigan State Police, they took them away last August.

Do you trust American elections?

At the time, she said she alerted the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office for contacting Michigan State Police.

Stanke eventually filed a Freedom of Information request to learn what the state police discovered.

The storage unit had been rented by a former township employee.

“[The former employee] was not aware when she was asked to store them in there. She thought they were old township documents,” Stanke said.

Related:
Exclusive Report: Fox Bans Judge Jeanine from Christian News Show That Attacked Voting Machines

Stanke said she shared the information at a town board meeting last week to ensure everyone knew the facts.

“So that’s why I want to bring this to their attention. And I want them to be able to make sure that their elections are run fairly and smoothly,” she said.

But Katie Hicks, who lost the race for town clerk by 19 votes in 2020, was sour on the elections when asked if she could trust the process.

“No, I cannot,” she said.



In the 2020 election, nearly 2 million Michigan voters requested absentee ballots, a 73 percent increase from 2018, according to WDIV-TV.

“Now this is all coming out and it kind of, you know, I’m kind of happy that it’s coming out because the election is right around the corner again. And it concerns me that this will take place again for 2024,” Stanke said, WWMT reported.

The town is now waiting for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to issue a ruling to assess if any laws were broken in the incident, according to WJRT-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Hundreds of Absentee Ballots from 2020 Election Found Sitting in Storage Unit
We Now Know the Cause of Ted Kaczynski's Death - It Wasn't Old Age: Report
Alarmed Scientists Ask Public for Help in Hunting Mystery Person Responsible for 'Cryptic' Poop
Shocker: Highly Contagious STD Rages Out of Control in Alabama
Woke Target Gets Even More Bad News Following Satanic Clothing Scandal
See more...

Conversation