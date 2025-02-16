Video: Kelsey Grammer Shares Jesus With Old 'Cheers' Bar Buddies in Incredible Interview

Actor Kelsey Grammer spoke about his faith in Jesus during a podcast with fellow cast members of “Cheers,” the hit ’80s and ’90s sitcom.

Grammer opened up to actors Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson during an episode of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” a show in which Danson and Harrelson interview celebrity guests.

In a podcast episode that aired Oct. 23, 2024, featuring Grammer, Danson brought up religion.

Grammer began by saying he was raised believing in Christian Science, a religious group founded in the late 1800s by Mary Baker Eddy.

Many Christians agree the sect is a non-Christian cult, according to Got Questions.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







“Now, my act of faith, my relationship with Jesus, if you will, was not something I was even comfortable declaring,” Grammer said. “It wasn’t something we did, that’s not the way we talked, basically — the Christian Scientists. And so, it always seemed a little odd to me.”

The actor then shared a critical moment he experienced when he was writing his book, “Karen,” a true story about his sister being murdered at 18 years old.

Now that wokeness is being beaten back, do you think we will see more celebrities talking about their faith? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I had this wild moment on a plane: Jesus is sitting down right next to me, and talking to me. And it was undeniably true, and real, and reassuring, and uplifting,” Grammer said.

“And I got to surrender, and … tears were just dripping down my face. … It was an extraordinary moment, and it just was that thing, that thing that happens, you know? And suddenly it was revealed to me, and there I was. And I guess I was saved.

“But, He’d been there all along, and that was the real trick. Because I’d been fighting the fight of, ‘Well, I’ve got this.’ And then of course, He was basically saying, ‘No, I’ve got it.'”

Grammer didn’t say whether he had completely denounced his Christian Science beliefs, but he did share another experience that happened before the occurrence on the plane.

“I was having a kind of meditative evening in my home one night, in my living room about 3 a.m., and I thought to myself, ‘I want to do something that’s important. I don’t know what it is.’ And I just sort of gave up and said, ‘Guide me,'” Grammer said.

“The next morning, the ‘Jesus Revolution‘ script came to the door,” he said.

In the movie, Grammer played pastor Chuck Smith, a charismatic preacher who co-started the “Jesus Movement” of the 1970s, according to Got Questions.

Grammer, who witnessed the movement growing up as a Christian Scientist, recounted living through the experience.

“They were energized and optimistic, and I thought that was a great thing to see,” he said in a 2023 interview, according to CBN News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.