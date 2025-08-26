Video: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Takes 2-Word Shot at the United States as He's Escorted Through ICE Facility

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant dubbed a “Maryland Man” by Democrats and their media minions, finally got something right.

A clip posted Monday to the social media platform X by the Department of Homeland Security showed Garcia in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, where the El Salvador native, who faces possible deportation to Uganda, levied a two-word criticism of the United States — a criticism that one might best describe as unintentionally or belatedly accurate.

“Gobierno corrupto,” Garcia apparently said while shackled as he walked through an ICE facility.

He doesn’t belong here.

He won’t be staying here.

America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/ecldKZvuw3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 26, 2025

The audio sounded imperfect, but it seems clear that the illegal immigrant said “corrupt government” in Spanish. Fox News certainly heard it that way.

“Kilmar Abrego-Garcia says ‘corrupt government’ in new video showing him in ICE custody,” the outlet wrote on social media platform X.

Kilmar Abrego-Garcia says “corrupt government” in new video showing him in ICE custody. pic.twitter.com/t1S6572Knv — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2025

Monday on X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Garcia’s arrest and impending deportation.

“President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer,” Noem wrote.

Thus, by “gobierno corrupto,” Garcia undoubtedly meant the Trump administration. In that sense, therefore, the illegal immigrant got it wrong.

Still, he was onto something. In fact, had he uttered that phrase in reference to other parts of the government, both present and recent, he would have spoken truth.

For instance, on Monday U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, appointed by former President Barack Obama, halted Garcia’s deportation. Xinis has asked for written arguments from both sides and plans an evidentiary hearing with witnesses.

No doubt Xinis will drag things out as long as possible when, in fact, every immigration case should involve only one question with two possible answers:

“Are you in the country legally? Yes? Welcome. No? Goodbye.”

In a “gobierno corrupto,” however, judges would usurp powers belonging to the elected president, as they have.

Moreover, in a “gobierno corrupto,” government officials would facilitate a border invasion, as former President Joe Biden did.

In the capital city, site of the “gobierno corrupto,” one-party rule would prevail, as it does in Washington, D.C. Federal officials would confiscate the nation’s wealth and then vote for the party that enables their plunder, as they have.

So yes, the government that allowed Garcia and millions of others to remain in the country illegally was very corrupt. Parts of that government remain so.

Speaking of corruption, Democrats keep lionizing the scum of the earth: Garcia, George Floyd, Luigi Mangione, and others.

Meanwhile, actual victims receive the cold shoulder from elected officials in that loathsome party.

In sum, it took a while, and it did not happen as he intended, but Garcia finally got something right.

The next time he does — if he ever does — may it happen somewhere outside the United States.

