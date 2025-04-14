WaPo Reporter Who Blamed Libs of TikTok for Random Threats Defends Alleged CEO Murderer Mangione: 'Morally Good Man'

When Taylor Lorenz was with The Washington Post, a paper she’s now left to start her own Substack, she went after Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik — whom she had doxed — for a report that claimed a link between “at least 33 instances” of threats against targets the social media account had covered.

It was “a pretty significant correlation,” Lorenz stated during an interview with Raichik. Raichik then noted that, after she was doxed by Lorenz, she “got tons of death threats this week after the entire media machine came after me. So are they responsible for those?”

No, Lorenz said during the February 2024 interview, telling her that she didn’t “think there’s, um, the same correlation.”







It’s worth noting, too, that Lorenz had gone on TV to cry about the horrors of online harassment … before doxing Raichik herself and leaving her to the wolves of the online horde, of course.

Taylor Lorenz says that she has “severe PTSD” from mean tweets directed at her. “It’s horrifying,” she says before breaking down in tears. pic.twitter.com/ryFweRtnSd — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 1, 2022

I bring these back up to note that Lorenz keeps two sets of ledgers when it comes to violent acts, something that came into sharp relief thanks to an interview that Lorenz gave CNN that aired Sunday in which she defended accused CEO murderer Luigi Mangione, 26, as a “morally good person.”

“It’s hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America — as if we don’t lionize criminals,” Lorenz told CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan about Mangione’s fanbase.

Should CNN apologize for airing these remarks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a husband and father, in New York City in December. But he’s cute and, you know, killers are entertainment, right?

That’s OK if you’re some unhinged Bluesky nut, but not if you’re an independent journalist with the WaPo, New York Times, and Business Insider on your résumé.

“It’s hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America — as if we don’t lionize criminals,” she said. “As if we don’t stan murderers of all sorts. We give them Netflix shows.”

“You’re gonna see women especially that feel like, ‘Oh my God, here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person that seems like this morally good man,’ which is hard to find,” she added.

Independent journalist @TaylorLorenz on what media is getting wrong about Luigi Mangione fans. Tonight on MisinfoNation: Extreme American 8p ET and PT on @CNN https://t.co/gMKMhdRmnr pic.twitter.com/JZJAJSMcnh — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) April 13, 2025

This, you may not be surprised to know, isn’t the first time that Lorenz has stanned for Mangione.

“I do believe in the sanctity of life, and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately,” she said regarding Thompson’s killing on Piers Morgan’s show back in December.

Asked if she really was joyful “at a man’s execution,” she responded, “Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy.”

JUST IN: Taylor Lorenz giggles and says she felt “joy” when Brian Thompson, a husband, father, and CEO of UHC was k*lled. pic.twitter.com/Y57NTWfM6C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2024

Thus, I suppose if anyone’s going to not have credibility in calling Mangione a “morally good person,” it’s Lorenz — but CNN didn’t have to have her on to spread her bilious spew, yet here we are.

The reaction ranged from the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh calling her a “[p]sychotic wench” to women’s sports activist Riley Gaines noting that Thompson’s wife and children might not agree with her on this:

Psychotic wench Taylor Lorenz gushes over Luigi Mangione, calls him a “morally good man,” and brags that fan-girling a murderer has led to the biggest audience growth she’s ever had. The CNN “journalist” sits and laughs along. Just an utterly depraved display all around. https://t.co/EJkaZNSGEy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 13, 2025

Joining us tonight to discuss the troubling rise of extremism, here’s my giggly flirt talk in the park with a former Manson girl and current editor of Assassination Tiger Beat https://t.co/cdPBnN4lhi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 13, 2025

You know who would disagree with the absurd assertion from Taylor Lorenz that Luigi Mangione is a “morally good man”? Brian Thompson’s wife and two kids.

pic.twitter.com/w3dEFoZ1JQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2025

And that’s the point: She can be as happy-clappy and glib about this at possible, but try doing that while looking Brian Thompson’s wife and children in the eyes. C’mon, Taylor. We’d love to see that. Don’t just speak your truth to some lightweight CNN bobblehead, speak it to the family of a murder victim.

If that seems unpalatable and ghastly, well, what do you think this was? But remember, it’s Libs of TikTok that’s really encouraging violence, not the woman defending Luigi Mangione fandom. If it weren’t for double standards, Taylor Lorenz would have no standards at all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.