Share
News
Sports

Video: LeBron James Shoves Overeager Fan at Game

 By Ben Kew  January 17, 2024 at 6:11am
Share

One man who tried to get the attention of NBA star LeBron James saw his stunt backfire spectacularly.

Footage circulating on social media showed the basketball legend minding his own business during pre-game warmups Monday when the man, described as a “fan” in social media posts, suddenly appeared and tried to speak to him.

Surprised by the man’s approach, LeBron shoved him away with one hand before the man was escorted off by security.

Trending:
Video Emerges of Moments Before Man Ran Into Jet Engine at Airport - Something Clearly Wasn't Right Here

Separate footage showed a visibly upset LeBron speaking to a member of stadium security before returning to his seat.

The incident took place prior to play between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Is LeBron James the best basketball player ever?

The game then proceeded without incident, with the Lakers winning by 122 to 105 and LeBron recording 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one shove.

Present in the crowd were a handful of celebrities including supermodels Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and social media influencer Lauren Perez.

It is not the first time that LeBron has grabbed the headlines after clashing with fans.

Related:
UFC Star Colby Covington Goes Off on LeBron James, Tells NBA Star 'Come Deal with Me'

In February 2021, four fans were ejected during a game between the Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks after engaging in a verbal spat with LeBron at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, ESPN reported at the time.

LeBron later took to Twitter to mock one of the women involved by dubbing her a “Karen,” a derogatory term for a white woman who is viewed as excessively entitled.

The Lakers will return to action as they face the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles at 2:30 Eastern.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Video: LeBron James Shoves Overeager Fan at Game
Queen Elizabeth Told Aides Harry and Meghan Took the Only Thing She Owned: Book
Virginia County Finds Biden, Trump Received Incorrect Number of Votes in 2020 Election
Quick Iowa Caucus Call for Trump Sparks Anger, Cries of 'Election Interference'
Iowa Principal Dies from Injuries Inflicted During Heroics at School Shooting: 'He Fought Hard'
See more...

Conversation