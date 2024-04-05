Share
LeBron James' Son Declares for NBA Draft After One Lackluster College Season

 By The Associated Press  April 5, 2024 at 8:31am
Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James posted.

James posted his decision hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Musselman as its new coach. He replaces Andy Enfield, who left on Monday to become coach at SMU.

James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. He shot 37 percent from the field, 27 percent from 3-point range and 68 percent from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard didn’t make his college debut until Dec. 10. He suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at the Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

Conversation