A Marine Corps veteran took down a would-be robber Wednesday in an incident that took place at a Yuma, Arizona, gas station.

The attempted robbery took place about 4:30 a.m., according to a post on the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Surveillance video at the Chevron station begins by showing a man, his purchase completed, chatting with an unseen clerk behind a counter.

Marine veteran disarms robbery suspect with a handgun at gas station pic.twitter.com/7vpMO8Eeun — The Sun (@TheSun) October 21, 2021



The door then bursts open, and two masked individuals enter while a third is visible outside.

As the lead individual points a handgun at the clerk, the customer takes it away and clobbers the wannabe robber.

The other person who entered fled, along with the third person who had waited outside.

The release from the sheriff’s office explains the incident in detail.

“Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him,” the post said.

“The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived,” the Facebook post said.

“The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault,” the release said.

The two who ran away have not yet been caught.

The release adds one final detail.

“When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, ‘The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.’”

Many cheered the veteran’s actions.

Red shoes likely spitting teeth. Well done, Marine! Kid was booked into Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for armed robbery & aggravated assault. I’m sure his parents are proud. https://t.co/edUt5FWyE6 — Graywaiting (@graywaiting) October 21, 2021

The name of the veteran has not been made public.

