Video: Marine Corps Veteran Snaps Into Action When Robber Enters Gas Station with Gun Drawn

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2021 at 8:54am
A Marine Corps veteran took down a would-be robber Wednesday in an incident that took place at a Yuma, Arizona, gas station.

The attempted robbery took place about 4:30 a.m., according to a post on the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Surveillance video at the Chevron station begins by showing a man, his purchase completed, chatting with an unseen clerk behind a counter.


The door then bursts open, and two masked individuals enter while a third is visible outside.

As the lead individual points a handgun at the clerk, the customer takes it away and clobbers the wannabe robber.

The other person who entered fled, along with the third person who had waited outside.

The release from the sheriff’s office explains the incident in detail.

“Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him,” the post said.

“The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived,” the Facebook post said.

“The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault,” the release said.

The two who ran away have not yet been caught.

The release adds one final detail.

“When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, ‘The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.’”

Many cheered the veteran’s actions.

The name of the veteran has not been made public.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation