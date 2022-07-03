Video: Nature Is Brutal, Especially Kangaroos

Nature is brutal. Fortunately, Australians can be brutal-er.

It’s a good thing. The Land Down Under is known for many things, but the docile nature of its wildlife isn’t one of them. Even the koala bear, the most cuddly of antipodean animals, can get violent when things get down to brass tacks.

In a land where death seems to lurk at every turn thanks to the wildlife, residents have to be on their game at all times. Thankfully, Cliff Des was up to the task.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Des, who hails from Ballina in the Australian state of New South Wales, body-slammed a kangaroo after it chased him down in May.

In the video, captured on a CCTV camera, Des was chased down by the massive kangaroo while he was trying to protect his dogs.

Des fell during the chase and the kangaroo pounced on him. After a bit of a fight, Des was able to body slam the ‘roo.

According to Australia’s Nine News, this was part of a six-minute fight with the animal.







“My dogs were barking … and I went out to see what they were barking at,” Des said.

Turns out it “was a six-foot buck ‘roo in a bad mood trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard.”

“It didn’t want to shoo away,” he said. “It just put its claws up and stood on its back feet and started chasing me.”

After the kangaroo knocked him down and stomped on him, Des said he was able to get back on his feet with a stick to hit the marsupial with.

“I was fortunate enough where I landed there was a stick,” Des said.

“After three whacks with the stick it snapped like a carrot and then I thought, ‘This thing means business. It’s gonna mongrel me real good.'”

Des didn’t get away unscathed from the animal attack, mind you.

“It tried to gouge my face. I put my head down and it gouged me on the top of the head.

“It bit my finger,” he added. “Then it actually put its back claw in through my leg — about an inch and a half in the back of my leg — and it shredded my pants down to the cuff.”

Next time you see one of these bad boys in a stuffed animal menagerie or on the tail of a Qantas jet, it won’t look so cuddly, now, will it?

Des said he still thinks kangaroos are “beautiful creatures,” however, and blamed its behavior on toxicity from a local grass.

“I know some of them get pretty crook every year because of a certain grass that pops up. When they eat it they get something called Polaris toxicity,” he said.

However, he warned people that they still should stay away.

“They’re an Australian icon,” Des said. “Just don’t go near them. They can snap. … We don’t know how they think. They don’t know how we think.”

Of course, it probably doesn’t hurt that, according to the U.K. Metro, Des is a former boxing coach.

“It’s probably fortunate it happened to me,” he said.

“There’s a lot of elderly people who walk past here every day and a lot of women with kids on their little push bikes and women wheeling kids in prams.”

“It could have been worse. It could have been one of them.”

It could have been worse for the kangaroo, too. In Australia, after all, they’ve taken most of the guns away from the people. Here in the United States, Des could have been carrying — and ended this fight before it got anywhere close to six minutes.

Either way, it’s a reminder that nature is far more brutal than it is fragile. That’s something you shouldn’t forget when liberals try to tell you it’s falling apart before our very eyes.

