Share
News

Video of Overwhelmed Soldiers at Border Becomes Nightmare for Biden: Trump Super PAC Features It in New Ad

 By Jack Davis  March 23, 2024 at 4:24pm
Share

The carnage and chaos of the border is brought home to Americans in a 15-second ad former President Donald Trump has captioned “Biden’s Invasion.”

The ad, which Trump posted to Truth Social, features a recent incident in which a mass of illegal immigrants tried to stampede their way into America, breaking through Texas National Guard members who were trying to hold the line.

“Nobody … Nobody is going to be deported,” Biden says in the ad as the spectacle of troops being manhandled by illegal immigrants is displayed for all to see.

Trending:
Literal Godsend? Trump Gets $3 Billion Gift Days Before Huge Bond Due

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” Biden then adds proudly as a sea of illegal immigrants beats against a fence before the video cuts to other scenes of mass chaos at the border.

The ad was made by the Trump-supporting Super PAC MAGA Inc., according to NBC.

“The daily chaos at the border is the fault of one man — Joe Biden,” MAGA Inc. representative Alex Pfeiffer said in a statement. “Biden reversed the Trump policies that stopped illegal immigration.”

Pfeiffer said the Trump ad was not released in response to one from Biden that seeks to demonize Trump in an effort to boost Biden’s standing among Hispanics.

Will this ad influence voters?

The Biden ad opens with Biden cooing at a Hispanic baby, an incident from a visit to Arizona in which Biden wandered away from the podium while he was being officially welcomed.

In the ad, Biden calls Trump “a guy named Trump.”

“This is a guy who calls Latinos criminals, drug dealers and rapists. Now he says immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,” Biden said.

“What the hell is he talking about?” he continued. “The reason we’re as good as we are is because we are the most diverse country in the world.”

Biden’s 30-second ad is entitled “Change,” and will appear in English and Spanish in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida, according to The Hill.

Related:
The Music Stops as CNN Panel Guest Explains What Seizing Trump's Property Could Do

In addition to the video, Trump contrasted his record with Biden’s in a Truth Social post.

“Four years ago we had the strongest and safest Border in U.S. history. Now we have the worst Border anywhere in the World, EVER!!! OUR BORDERS HAVE COMPLETELY COLLAPSED, AND MANY CRIMINALS ARE POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY. MAGA2024!” Trump wrote.

A recent report from The New York Times indicates that polls show Trump tops 40 percent of the Hispanic votes, which would be the highest in about 20 years. Some polls put Trump ahead among Hispanic voters.

Hispanic voters are about 25 percent of the electorate in swing states such as Nevada and Arizona.

“Democrats are letting us down and over and over,” George Rodriguez, 57, of Las Vegas said, according to The New York Times.

“They’re losing us because we don’t want handouts. We don’t want — we don’t need your hug. We want a direction. We want jobs,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video of Overwhelmed Soldiers at Border Becomes Nightmare for Biden: Trump Super PAC Features It in New Ad
The Music Stops as CNN Panel Guest Explains What Seizing Trump's Property Could Do
Longtime MLB Owner Dies One Week Before Opening Day
Students Rise Up Against School's Transgender Bathroom Policy, Walk Out of Class in Protest: Report
FDA Waves the White Flag, Agrees to Remove Anti-Ivermectin Posts to Dismiss Suit Brought by Doctors
See more...

Conversation