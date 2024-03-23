The carnage and chaos of the border is brought home to Americans in a 15-second ad former President Donald Trump has captioned “Biden’s Invasion.”

The ad, which Trump posted to Truth Social, features a recent incident in which a mass of illegal immigrants tried to stampede their way into America, breaking through Texas National Guard members who were trying to hold the line.

“Nobody … Nobody is going to be deported,” Biden says in the ad as the spectacle of troops being manhandled by illegal immigrants is displayed for all to see.

“BIDEN’S INVASION” pic.twitter.com/ycRXhrMICV — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 23, 2024

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” Biden then adds proudly as a sea of illegal immigrants beats against a fence before the video cuts to other scenes of mass chaos at the border.

The ad was made by the Trump-supporting Super PAC MAGA Inc., according to NBC.

“The daily chaos at the border is the fault of one man — Joe Biden,” MAGA Inc. representative Alex Pfeiffer said in a statement. “Biden reversed the Trump policies that stopped illegal immigration.”

Pfeiffer said the Trump ad was not released in response to one from Biden that seeks to demonize Trump in an effort to boost Biden’s standing among Hispanics.

The Biden ad opens with Biden cooing at a Hispanic baby, an incident from a visit to Arizona in which Biden wandered away from the podium while he was being officially welcomed.

In the ad, Biden calls Trump “a guy named Trump.”

“This is a guy who calls Latinos criminals, drug dealers and rapists. Now he says immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,” Biden said.

“What the hell is he talking about?” he continued. “The reason we’re as good as we are is because we are the most diverse country in the world.”

Biden’s 30-second ad is entitled “Change,” and will appear in English and Spanish in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida, according to The Hill.

Former Huntington Beach Mayor and UFC Champ Tito Ortiz goes off on Joe Biden for pandering to Hispanics. Ortiz talks about the importance of faith, family and freedoms. He criticizes Biden for the border crisis and for making legal immigrants suffer as illegals get a free ride. pic.twitter.com/CPBdWYBEa7 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 23, 2024

In addition to the video, Trump contrasted his record with Biden’s in a Truth Social post.

“Four years ago we had the strongest and safest Border in U.S. history. Now we have the worst Border anywhere in the World, EVER!!! OUR BORDERS HAVE COMPLETELY COLLAPSED, AND MANY CRIMINALS ARE POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY. MAGA2024!” Trump wrote.

A recent report from The New York Times indicates that polls show Trump tops 40 percent of the Hispanic votes, which would be the highest in about 20 years. Some polls put Trump ahead among Hispanic voters.

Hispanic voters are about 25 percent of the electorate in swing states such as Nevada and Arizona.

“Democrats are letting us down and over and over,” George Rodriguez, 57, of Las Vegas said, according to The New York Times.

“They’re losing us because we don’t want handouts. We don’t want — we don’t need your hug. We want a direction. We want jobs,” he said.

