Share
Lifestyle
News

Video: Pastor Tackles Crazed Man Who Threatened His Congregation with a Gun During Sunday Service

 By Jack Davis  November 9, 2021 at 7:26am
Share

A Tennessee pastor knew what to do when a man started threatening his congregation with a gun on Sunday.

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church tackled the man before any harm could befall the worshippers.

“I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him. And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him … and that’s what happened,” Ndikumana said, according to WKRN-TV.

Ndikumana, who is from Burundi, spoke through a translator.

Dezire Baganda, 26, was later arrested and charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Trending:
Seconds After Being Shot by Alec Baldwin, Here's What Halyna Hutchins Told Someone Nearby

Surveillance video from the incident shows a gunman waving his weapon as he faced those worshipping at the church.

The footage shows Ndikumana moving quickly to tackle the gunman from behind, knocking him down.

Here’s a report from Nashville’s WTVF-TV:



Although some of those in the church began to run away as the incident began, others stayed to help disarm the gunman and keep him held down until police could arrive.

According to WKRN, police said that during the incident, Baganda told everyone in the church to get up.

Whatever else the gunman planned was forestalled by the pastor’s action. Ndikumana said he believed the gunman had a deadly purpose.

“He wanted to kill, that’s what first came to my mind,” Ndikumana told WKRN.

Related:
Lawyers for 'Rust' Armorer Float Sabotage Plot to Explain Halyna Hutchins Killing


Choir member Nzojibugami Noe told WKRN that when the incident started, the gunman “was standing in the front of almost everybody. No one was behind him yet, so he could have done anything.”

Ndikumana told WKRN that Baganda was not a member of the church. He had attended in the past and been told to leave because he interrupted during sermons.

Was this true courage in action?

On this occasion, the station reported, Baganda had been at the church service peacefully from 10 a.m. until the incident took place at about 12:45 p.m.

According to WKRN, an arrest affidavit states that Baganda said he was Jesus and that all churches and schools should be targeted for shootings.

“God wanted to show that he’s a powerful God,” Ndikumana said. “One main thing I said, ‘We had faith.’”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Video: Pastor Tackles Crazed Man Who Threatened His Congregation with a Gun During Sunday Service
'High Alert': Heavily Armed Scots Police Arrest Man Outside COP26 Moments Before Obama Arrives
Open Again: Tourists Rejoice, International Flights Into US Resume After 20 Months of COVID Misery
Police Urge Vigilance After 3 Ivy League Schools Are Hit with Bomb Threats on the Same Day
Ban on Confederate Flag Issued in New York
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.