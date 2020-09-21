Login
Video: Planned Parenthood Hit with Big Lawsuit - 'Face the Truth'

By The Western Journal
Published September 21, 2020 at 3:21pm
‘Planned Parenthood admits my videos are true when under oath in federal court, but when speaking to the public, Planned Parenthood lies and calls the videos fake.’ STORY: http://w-j.co/s/b069b

