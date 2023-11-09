Share
Video: Roseanne Barr Gives Fiery Speech at Trump's Florida Rally

 By George C. Upper III  November 9, 2023 at 9:09am
Donald Trump wasn’t the only former television celebrity on hand to fire up the crowd at his Wednesday night rally in Hialeah, Florida.

Roseanne Barr, who starred as the titular character of “Roseanne” on ABC  for nine seasons — and, later, a one-season revival — took to the rally podium in a brown cowboy hat and dancing to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — and then proceeded to do a little rocking of her own.

Barr also sang along with part of the song, before blowing kisses to the crowd and then moving to the microphone.

One clip, shared by Citizen Free Press on Twitter, showed her asking the crowd a question, and then repeating it when she claimed she couldn’t hear its response.

WARNING: The following video includes coarse language that some readers may find offensive.

Will Trump win the Florida primary?

“I want to say right now,” Barr told the crowd, “Aren’t we all tired of the deep state bulls***?” The crowd cheered in response, but that was apparently not enough for the comedienne.

“I can’t hear you,” she said. “I want you to say it louder. Aren’t we all fed up with the deep state bulls***?” she asked again, drawing the final syllable out.

The crowd then took up the words as a chant, while Barr pumped her fist in the air in apparent support.

Trump scheduled the rally as alternative programming to the third Republican primary debate in Miami, not far from the site of the rally in Hialeah.

Trump has not attended any of the primary debates, and has even called on the Republican Party to cancel them.

Little polling has been done in Florida in advance of the Republican primary there, but the most recent poll available — which surveyed registered Republicans, not likely voters — gave Trump a 39-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a margin of error of 3.77 points.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George C. Upper III
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
