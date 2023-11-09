The Biden administration’s pipedream of an electric vehicle-dominated future is crumbling amid mounting reports of recharging nightmares.

These horrors have been well documented in recent years, with countless anecdotes of drivers spending hours trying to find a charging station — only to wait for ages to fully charge their vehicle.

On Friday, a TikTok user posted an alarming video of a crowded charging station in Burbank, California, with a long line of EVs waiting to recharge.

“So, you wanna charge your car, huh? Well, don’t come here. You’ll be here until 3 o’clock in the morning,” Mike Kendall said in the video.

In the video, multiple rows of cars sat in a parking lot as they recharged.

Meanwhile, a long line of EVs waited in a long line for a charging station to open up.

Imagine the volcanic outrage if people had to wait in extremely long lines at a gas station to refuel (something not seen in the U.S. since the 1970s) and then, when they finally get to the pump, it takes hours to fill up the tank. That’s what many EV owners experience.

Do you want to be forced to buy an EV? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“This is the great hoax to get rid of gasoline, so that you can go sit in a line and plug your car in,” Kendall said. “This isn’t a joke. This is the real thing. It’s 11:15 at night and these are the people who probably, I guess, can’t get home.”

“They’re just sitting in their cars, and they’re just waiting and waiting and waiting,” he said.

In theory, the idea of an environmentally friendly electric vehicle sounds great.

But so far, EVs have failed to live up to the hype — and they certainly have not earned widespread consumer confidence for efficiency, safety or reliability amid numerous reports of:

• Spontaneous battery fires.

• Limited towing capacity.

• Cold-weather range malfunctions.

• Recharging headaches.

Ironically, another major drawback of EVs is how environmentally damaging it is to make them. This runs counter to the left-wing narrative that electric cars are better for the environment and combat so-called climate change.

“Like any vehicle, they have to mine materials to make the car,” physicist Mark Mills told CBN News in November 2022. “You have to mine a lot more materials, metals, to make an electric vehicle than you do a conventional vehicle. By about 1,000 percent on average.”

Miners must use heavy machines that burn diesel oil to dig up 500,000 pounds of earth to make a single, 1,000-pound EV battery, Mills explained.

President Joe Biden has vowed to transition the U.S. away from oil to advance so-called green energy programs and combat “climate change.”

In August 2021, Biden signed an executive order to make EVs comprise half of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030.

While climate alarmists hype anti-oil hysteria to push EVs, keep in mind that electricity is not free — nor is it cheap, especially in Biden’s America.

Moreover, if U.S. power grids are hacked by a foreign enemy — an increasingly likely scenario amid escalating cyberwarfare — no one will be able to charge their EVs anyway.

The vulnerability of the U.S. electric grid is a national security threat that’s being swept under the rug as Biden and other Democrats push hare-brained policies that undermine the use of gas-powered cars.

There are many people who love their electric cars. That’s great.

However, the federal government should not intentionally destroy the oil industry and erode U.S. energy independence in order to blackmail Americans to switch to EVs.

Trump: “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden: “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.” Trump: “That’s a big statement.” Biden: “That is a big statement.”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OsleHmpuse — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

When all is said and done, it’s clear that transitioning 332 million Americans from fossil fuels to less-reliable green energy will be inconvenient and expensive — and it’s not even guaranteed to be better for the environment.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.