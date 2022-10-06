Parler Share
Commentary

Man and His Friend Spend 1 Hour Trying to Find EV Charger and Charge Car - to Go 15 Miles

 By Samantha Chang  October 6, 2022 at 9:55am
Radio personality Grant Stinchfield says he would never buy an electric vehicle because recharging it is a time-consuming nightmare.

On Monday, the co-host of “The Morning Answer” on KRLA-AM in Los Angeles posted an Instagram video chronicling how he had to pull over because his friend — who owns a Tesla — needed to recharge his battery.

“It took my friend (who I was following) an hour to find an electric vehicle charger … to finish the last 15 miles to their destination,” Stinchfield wrote on Instagram.

“Electric cars can NOT compete with gas powered vehicles!”

The text on the accompanying video read, “Why I will never ever ever own an electric vehicle (unless it’s a golf cart).”

The former Newsmax host said when they finally found a charging station, it was packed with other electric vehicles.

Stinchfield then showed a parking lot filled with Teslas patiently recharging their batteries.

“Ten o’clock at night, they’ve got to charge their Teslas,” he said.

“Instead of going to the gas station, filling up in two minutes or less, they’re sitting here like sheep, waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting for their charge to complete.”

Stinchfield scoffed, “This electric vehicle stuff is ridiculous. … This would drive me nuts.”

“I will never own an electric car. Ever!” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776)

He added the hashtags #ClimateHoax #ElectricVehicle #Tesla and #ElectricCars on his Instagram post.

By now, there are countless online videos, blog posts and news stories detailing the frustrating, time-consuming ordeals EV owners have suffered while recharging their cars.

In addition to wasting time finding a station, “it can take anywhere from an hour to 12 hours” to fully charge a Tesla, according to Energy Sage.

In contrast, it usually only takes a few minutes to fill up a gas-powered car at a gas station.

Those who are able to find an EV charging station often encounter long lines.

On top of that, electric cars are expensive.

As of July, the average price for an EV was $18,000 higher than for gas-powered cars, according to automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.

They’re especially unaffordable now to middle-class and low-income Americans struggling to buy groceries amid the soaring inflation that has become the hallmark of Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

While climate alarmists crank up the environmental hysteria to push EVs, keep in mind that electricity is not free, nor is it cheap.

Would you ever own an electric vehicle?

Moreover, if U.S. power grids are hacked by a foreign adversary — an increasingly likely scenario amid escalating cyberwarfare — no one will be able to charge an electric vehicle.

The vulnerability of America’s electric grid is an acute national security threat that’s being swept under the rug as Biden ramps up his hare-brained policies that undermine the use of gas-powered cars.

Many people like electric cars. That’s great. There’s nothing wrong with EVs.

However, our federal government should not intentionally destroy the energy industry and erode U.S. energy independence in order to blackmail Americans to switch to them.

Tags:
Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Conversation