Video Shows Possible Sniper Killed by Secret Service Counter-Snipers Atop Building
Former President Donald Trump was shot on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania.
In a now-viral video, Trump can be seen giving a speech when popping sounds suddenly go off. The Republican nominee then grabs his face and falls to the ground. His face was later shown to be bleeding profusely.
Trump then appeared to be okay as he was led off stage, stopping for a moment to fist-pump at the crowd.
Impeached. Arrested. Convicted. Shot.
Still standing. pic.twitter.com/ys50YJfdyZ
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2024
Two people were reportedly killed during the shooting — the shooter and an attendee, as reported by the Associated Press.
In an update to the story, it appears that the shooter may have been operating some sort of ranged weapon, potentially a sniper.
A video from the event shared by a prominent conservative account appears to show the shooter’s body on the roof of a small metal-sheet building following the incident.
WARNING: The following videos contain images that some may find disturbing.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 13, 2024
The Shooter at the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania can be seen Dead on the Roof of a nearby Building, after being Killed by U.S. Secret Service Agents. pic.twitter.com/6eUpiqfCeL
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 13, 2024
Eyewitness reports making their way to social media indicated the shooter was dispatched by counter-snipers among Trump’s protection detail.
Clearly shaken up Trump supporter, describes seeing the assassin sniper being killed by the Secret Service counter snipers. pic.twitter.com/Y01extcC1b
— Rat Bastard (@RRespawned) July 14, 2024
Shortly following the incident, a Trump spokesperson put out a statement confirming that the president was “fine.”
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesperson Steven Cheung said, according to CNBC.
“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
The Secret Service put out a statement as well Saturday.
“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” a Secret Service spokesperson said, according to CNBC.
“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”
