Melania Will Make White House Christmas Decorations Great Again

Ideas have consequences. If America has learned anything this last decade or so, it’s that simple truth.

In that time, the philosophy of wokeness — the idea that we must constantly root the invisible forces of prejudice in our society — corrupted and subverted many of our country’s core foundational values.

True, blind justice was replaced with identity-based social justice. Objective truth was replaced with subjective truth (i.e. “my truth” and “your truth”). Even the idea of beauty itself — the idea that some qualities are more aesthetically pleasing than others — was turned upside down.

You could see the consequences of this last woke idea pop up in all sorts of different places, such as the fashion, entertainment, and advertising industries.

You even saw it pop up in something as simple as the White House’s Christmas decorations.

Before President Joe Biden took office, former (and soon-to-be the next) first lady Melania Trump was in charge of of those decorations. And, to put it simply, she did a bang up job.

In an excellently written piece from 2021, former The Western Journal writer Lily Cooper wrote an article contrasting Trump’s decorations with those of Jill Biden.

Suffice it to say, Biden’s decorations were much less impressive.

Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity. pic.twitter.com/fsaYFthIqH — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

“While the mainstream media, of course, are praising the ‘normal Christmas’ Biden is bringing forward, I say that this ‘normal’ is boring and bland, making mall decorations look exciting,” Cooper wrote.

“You can say there is a theme all you want, but I don’t see it. From the color scheme to the decorations to the flowers, it seems like a huge chaotic mess. Like when two newlyweds combine furniture — you just can’t make a bunch of different styles flow.

“The China Room is what really did it for me. The purple and yellow flowers throw off the entire aesthetic of the room and remind me more of the beginning of spring, rather than a representation of a family Christmas dinner.”

In subsequent years, Biden’s decorations haven’t got much better. True beauty took a backseat to odd art and drab decorations.

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

What has Nurse Jill done with our White House? My God. pic.twitter.com/Wx2qBvxCr5 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 2, 2024

As Cooper noted in her piece, however, in years past Melania strove for aesthetic excellence when it came to her own decorations.

“She made the White House her canvas and creatively and modernly made it into a piece of Christmas art. In 2017, she infamously decorated the halls with bare white trees, creating a winter wonderland effect,” Cooper wrote.

“The Christmas trees dazzled in snow and glittering lights, and some were covered in pine cones and ribbon. Her theme tied together with each room, while also allowing each space to stand out on its own. Trump’s knowledge of style helped her succeed when it came to planning these rooms.”\







“She came under fire in 2018 for having red Christmas trees in the hall. While the red trees were certainly a huge surprise to many, it made sense considering Trump is high-fashion,” Cooper continued.

“It fit with how she dressed and bent between classic first lady styles and her New York boldness. What made the trees work was that she tied the red color throughout the rest of the decorations. There was a theme.”

Suffice it to say, the Trump family prioritized beauty during the Christmas season.

Hopefully, for the first time in years, next Christmas season will see Melania Trump make White House Christmas decorations great again.

