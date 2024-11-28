SPLC Doxes Anonymous Babylon Bee Writers, Admits It Wants to Erase Their Speech from Society

The far-left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center decided to aim its sights at a Christian satire site last week — albeit not for its satire.

The Babylon Bee is the foremost example of political satire on the internet, releasing a constant barrage of humor targeting the radical left.

The Bee also sports a non-satire subdivision, aptly named Not the Bee.

The writers of Not the Bee were targeted by the SPLC doxing effort, according to company CEO Seth Dillon.

An SPLC journalist somehow discovered the identities of various anonymous writers for Not the Bee and then reached out to them directly.

The discredited, scandal-ridden smear factory known as the SPLC is about to publish a hit piece doxxing several of our “Not the Bee” writers who wished to remain anonymous so they could speak freely, without fear. The SPLC extracted sensitive information from our site, then used… pic.twitter.com/toQLfga5SU — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 19, 2024

“We’re determining how they obtained this information, but we already know why they went digging for it. They did it because they’re left-wing activists masquerading as journalists. They did it because they lack principles,” Dillon wrote.

“They did it because they’re vindictive bullies who’ve admitted their aim is to ‘completely destroy’ individuals and organizations they disagree with by making them pay a steep price for speaking freely.

“As a public figure, I’ve been attacked many times. It comes with the territory, and I accept that. What I won’t accept is the doxxing and smearing of our staff because they said some things the SPLC doesn’t like.”

The non-satire arm of the Bee later put out an article detailing the doxing.

According to that article, published Nov. 20, the SPLC “revealed the names, family relationships, and locations” of the targeted writers.

In comments sent to USA Today, the so-called civil rights organization revealed its motivation for going after the conservative Christian site’s employees.

“The SPLC is committed to transparency and is dedicated to protecting the safety of trans and genderqueer individuals when they are publicly attacked,” the SPLC said in a statement.

“Hateful content like the material created by Not the Bee writers works to dehumanize transgender individuals, the entire LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities, and people of color. This divisive commentary has no place in our society.”

Not the Bee’s Nov. 20 article responded to those SPLC comments head-on.

“Think about it: The majority of Americans just voted for the enforcement of our border laws, removing the religious material of the gender cult from schools, and limiting the ability of doctors to sterilize kids,” the article’s writer noted.

“Is the SPLC saying that the majority of Americans have ‘no place in our society’?”

