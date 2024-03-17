Spring break on a Florida beach. The sun. the sand. And a kid with a gun.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood gave his version of the incident that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, according to WKMG-TV.

It began when beachgoers at New Smyrna Beach noted that something was wrong.

“They observed our desperado pointing a gun at another individual,” Chitwood said.

“He then looks up and sees the deputies and takes a long run along the water’s edge.

“Now, remember, there’s massive crowds on the beach,” Chitwood said. “He’s running and he never gets rid of that gun.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find highly offensive. Due to the strong language, we’re linking out instead of embedding.

A Facebook post from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Felixander Solis-Guzman.

Video of the incident shows the chase that ensued.

“Deputies ran toward the scene and saw the suspect wielding a handgun. The deputies drew their firearms and advanced toward the suspect while ordering him to drop the gun,” the post said.

The Facebook post said the suspect “took off, still holding the gun, running through crowds of people before heading into the ocean, and throwing the gun into the water along with a bag he was carrying.”

That chore completed, the teen surrendered, the post said.

“Deputies recovered a gun and bag from the water. The bag contained 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana,” the post said.

Solis-Guzman faces three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a 2nd degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana, the post said.

The post said Solis-Guzman was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants from Orange County that included robbery with a firearm and violating probation.

Chitwood summed up the incident this way: “What I have here is a little desperado out of Orange County. Armed. Decides to come to our beach because he’s here to sell drugs,” according to WKMG.

Visitors to the beach were alarmed.

“I’ve never seen that happen, and we come here all the time,” spring breaker Alyssa Miller said.

“It’s not completely surprising, but it is scary. That is an adolescent. He’s not even 18-years-old,” beachgoer Daya Padilla said.

