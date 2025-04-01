Video: Thudding Sound Echoes as Cop Tackles Satanist Accused of Punching Man at Black Mass

A satanic leader in Kansas wanted freedom to mock religion by hosting a tendentious “black mass” inside the state capitol.

Later, after he was arrested, his wife accused authorities for hypocrisy for not taking action against Christians praying in the building.

In between, of course, he punched a Catholic several times in the face before a police officer needed to take him down. Tolerance and rules for thee, not for me!

Unfortunately, wokeness is not alive and well in Topeka, and Michael Stewart — who heads the Kansas City metropolitan area group Satanic Grotto — is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly after the Friday event inside the Kansas statehouse, Fox News reported.

Stewart’s group had apparently scheduled the event weeks in advance, according to Catholic outlet America. However, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, had ordered the “black mass” moved outdoors after numerous concerns, including promises from Stewart that he would be desecrating a consecrated eucharist during his ceremony. Roman Catholic teaching states that, when consecrated, the bread and wine become the body and blood of Jesus Christ while still maintaining the appearance of bread and wine.

Stewart had pledged to defy the order, however. Also, when Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, sued over the alleged theft of the eucharist, Stewart and Travis Roberts, the vice president of the Satanic Grotto, testified under oath that the eucharist wasn’t really consecrated. The case was dismissed March 20, but Kelly’s March 12 order still held.

It’s unclear whether the eucharist he stomped on outside the capitol eight days later was indeed consecrated or not, but his words outside the building were clearly designed to provoke: “We command you to confess your impudent deeds, your inaccessible crimes. … We would drive the nails deeper into your hands; we would press down the crown of thorns on your brow. … Impotent king, fugitive God, silent God!”

According to WIBW-TV, Stewart then entered the statehouse at 11:30 a.m. promising to act as a private citizen and not to conduct his black mass. Because why would this guy lie, clearly? If there’s someone I’m going to trust not to dissemble, it’s a guy who just finished ranting about how God is an “impotent king” on the steps of that selfsame building.

Anyway, you can guess how that went. And, since Stewart hadn’t memorized the anti-liturgy for his black mass — nor, I’m guessing, is this a man capable of remembering large chunks of text — he had to read off of a script read aloud above his head.

A man named Marcus Schroeder, identified by several accounts on social media as a Catholic, tried to take the script from him. He decided to punch Schroeder in the face — twice. Then came the police, who are better trained at this sort of thing than random Christians in capitol rotundae across this fruited plain:

WARNING: The following videos contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

The moment Satanist THUG gets arrested during attempted Black Mass in Kansas The Satanic Grotto leader threw two punches at a Catholic half his size and the Catholic didn’t even flinch pic.twitter.com/pMhwKECD7C — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) March 28, 2025

WATCH – I was upstairs in the #Kansas State Capitol Building when Michael Stewart of the Satanic Grotto group began chanting & continuing his protest inside the rotunda. People of Christan churches & organizations attempted to stop him & take Michael’s papers when he punched one. pic.twitter.com/pyGTOq49LD — Alex Love (@AlexKCTV5) March 28, 2025



Notice, after he’s on the ground, the quick appeal to, “I am not resisting. I am not resisting.” Of course not, just the same way you weren’t going to conduct your black mass. And of course, on his way out, he kept yelling “hail Satan,” presumably in response to prayers being offered for him.

While Stewart faces the most serious charges, it’s worth noting that Schroeder was also arrested for disorderly conduct, and two confederates of Stewart — Jocelyn Frazee and Sean Anderson — were arrested for unlawful assembly, Fox News reported.

Unsurprisingly, Stewart faces the most serious charges, however, because he’s the one who punched a dude twice in a face on camera. And of course, Stewart’s wife defended him, saying, “He’s only exercising his First Amendment rights.”

I’m sorry, I missed the words “freedom of fists” in the First Amendment.

And no, there’s no constitutional right to assemble in your state capitol to conduct a disruptive, anti-religious service that you initially billed as involving stolen, holy property — which is exactly what he did. There’s also no right to punch someone twice in the face no matter how many of your scripts that he takes when you do, especially considering that it’s unlawful assembly prohibited by the state’s Democratic — yes, Democratic — governor, on the not unreasonable basis that Stewart is at best a mentally ill, demon-bating wretch likely to cause offense. (When you’re too diabolical for the left, that’s a sign that maybe it’s time to rethink your strategy.)

At worst, of course, this is the kind of duplicitous wickedness that right-thinking Americans ought to reject — and one man did. So, of course, watch a cascade of lefties come out and defend this guy and his freedom of speech, insisting that the inciting incident was ripping the script out of his hand, and of course white heteronormativity privileges Christianity.

Or maybe they’ve learned a lesson post-November and’ll just shut their mouths, but idiots like this — and those who’ll defend him in the name of an “inclusivity” that doesn’t include Christians — persist, sadly.

However, it’s yet another object lesson in the fact that, if you scratch a “principled” satanist, you’ll find little but evil underneath. There’s an old saying: “What’s down in the well comes up in the bucket.” What’s down in this guy’s well, based on the video, is some serious violence and hatred, and it came up as soon as he was forcefully challenged. This is what evil does for you: It will take you farther than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay.

