Gwen Stefani arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 20.
Superstar Gwen Stefani Blasted for Daring to Promote Tucker Carlson's Show, Christianity

 By Samuel Short  March 13, 2025 at 12:55pm
Singer/songwriter Gwen Stefani stepped out of line, and the left isn’t having it.

On March 6, Stefani posted to social media platform X, sharing a video of journalist Tucker Carlson interviewing actor and outspoken Christian Jonathan Roumie.

Stefani commented when sharing the post, “Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human what an what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx.”

Because Roumie is a Christian and Carlson is a right-wing journalist and personality with a massive following, this was problematic to her followers.

One follower labeled her a “right wing grifter.”

Another told Stefani it was hard to keep supporting her, begging her not to “platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist.”

A third urged Stefani to stop bringing attention to Carlson for his “platform full of hate,” telling her, “Your voice influences many and in times of division and uncertainty, we shouldn’t promote those who invest so much in dividing us more.”

In the words of economist and Hoover Institute Fellow Thomas Sowell, “One of the painful signs of years of dumbed-down education is how many people are unable to make a coherent argument. They can vent their emotions, question other people’s motives, make bold assertions, repeat slogans — anything except reason.”

None of Stefani’s outraged followers had much of a rebuttal.

There is not any substance to their remarks aside from labeling Carlson without any real depth to the claim.

Their position comes down to standing atop the perceived moral high ground and saying Carlson is evil — given that’s what they consider to be the most acceptable view.

This is not anything new. The leftist online outrage mob has been the hallmark of our culture for over a decade.

What is new is the ability of those on the receiving end to hold firm in their position.

Stefani’s post five to eight years ago may have prompted a call from her agent, a public apology, and another post claiming ignorance about Carlson’s work.

Have you noticed more people having the courage to speak publicly about Christ since Nov. 5?

Granted, all of this is still in the realm of possibility, but its becoming less of the norm.

Any admission of support, sympathy, or even an attempt to understand any position that’s right wing or conservative is not the nail in the coffin it once was.

Leftists can cry all they want to, but until they know what a real argument looks like, they can be ignored.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




