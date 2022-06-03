Video: Young Prince Louis Steals the Show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

As Great Britain gathered to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis⁠ — her great-grandson⁠ — stole the hearts and minds of spectators watching him stand beside the 96-year-old monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony in London.

The little prince, fifth in line to the throne, was not shy to show his mischievous side as he watched the festivities, made faces and picked his nose, as seen in a video from CNN.

He was seen trying to grab his great-grandmother’s attention, looking up at her and even leaving his mother at one point to walk in front of the queen. Louis was also seen chatting with the monarch during the occasion.

The Queen has a conversation with four-year-old Prince Louis.#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jFdXR3dCTU — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 2, 2022

“Louis made this conversation [with the monarch] look like the most natural thing in the world and his lack of anything bordering on fear suggested these two might share a rather close friendship based on shared fun behind the scenes, too,” body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail.

According to lip-reader Juliet Sullivan, when military aircraft flew over the palace, the queen told her great-grandson, “Look up at all that smoke!”

During the overflight, Louis saluted at the aircraft, made faces at them and even covered his ears, unable to handle the noise of their engines.

His expressions stole the heart of social media users.

“As a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote.

“Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood,” Evening Standard journalist Elly Blake tweeted.

The Platinum Jubilee commemorates the 70th year of Elizabeth’s reign.

She is the longest-ruling monarch in the history of the U.K. Elizabeth ascended to the throne after her father’s death on Feb. 6, 1952.

The jubilee will be celebrated over four days, with Thursday being the day of the trooping of the color, in which British armed forces held a parade honoring the queen.

On Sunday, Big Jubilee Lunches will be held worldwide to celebrate the queen’s reign.

