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A Knicks fan holds up a screen of the NBA finals game between New York City and San Antonio at a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the Finals in New York City on June 8, 2026.
A Knicks fan holds up a screen of the NBA finals game between New York City and San Antonio at a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the Finals in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Adam Gray / Getty Images)

VIDEOS: Mamdani's Knicks Party Descends Into Violence, Pandemonium With Cops Forced to Use Pepper Spray to Restore Order

 By Jack Davis  June 9, 2026 at 7:31am
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wanted New York Knicks fans to have a place to party during Game three of the NBA finals.

Instead, a watch party for the game turned into a mass of brawls and violence, according to the New York Post. Watch parties were banned from the vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to President Doanld Trump’s attendance at Monday night’s game.

That led Mamdani to designate Bryant Park as a party location.

“These watch parties have become a celebration of New York City itself,” Mamdani said in a statement, according to WNYW-TV.

“From every borough and every neighborhood, this city has come together to cheer on the Knicks and share in a moment that belongs to all of us. That’s why we’re adding Bryant Park as an additional watch party location, so even more fans can be part of this incredible Knicks Finals run,” the mayor said.

Do you think Mamdani will win when he runs again?

Crowds dwarfed the space set aside for the party, which devolved into violence, the Post reported.

Fights broke out in and around the park. Revelers jumped on cars and pounded upon them. A bus sign was toppled off of a pole and later used as a weapon.

Police in riot gear responded, using pepper spray to break up the crowd. At least one police officer was hit by a bottle.

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Twenty-one people were taken into custody, according to police.

Five members of the NYPD were hurt, according to WNYW-TV.

PBA President Patrick Hendry vented his disgust in a statement, according to WABC-TV.

“Last night was another shameful display from individuals who are more interested in brawling with each other, ripping up street signs and hurling objects at cops than supporting their team,” he said.

“We know New Yorkers are passionate about these NBA Finals, but police officers shouldn’t have to endure a barrage of mayhem after every single game. Our elected leaders need to send a stronger message and make it crystal clear that this behavior won’t be tolerated.”

The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, as noted by NBC News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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