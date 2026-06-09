VIDEOS: Mamdani's Knicks Party Descends Into Violence, Pandemonium With Cops Forced to Use Pepper Spray to Restore Order

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wanted New York Knicks fans to have a place to party during Game three of the NBA finals.

Instead, a watch party for the game turned into a mass of brawls and violence, according to the New York Post. Watch parties were banned from the vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to President Doanld Trump’s attendance at Monday night’s game.

That led Mamdani to designate Bryant Park as a party location.

“These watch parties have become a celebration of New York City itself,” Mamdani said in a statement, according to WNYW-TV.

NOW: Huge fight between Knicks Fans on 42nd street, man BASHED multiple times with a bus stop sign. Cops make multiple arrests. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/fafmxlWW4S — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 9, 2026

“From every borough and every neighborhood, this city has come together to cheer on the Knicks and share in a moment that belongs to all of us. That’s why we’re adding Bryant Park as an additional watch party location, so even more fans can be part of this incredible Knicks Finals run,” the mayor said.

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Crowds dwarfed the space set aside for the party, which devolved into violence, the Post reported.

Fights broke out in and around the park. Revelers jumped on cars and pounded upon them. A bus sign was toppled off of a pole and later used as a weapon.

🚨 JUST NOW: NYPD deploys PEPPER SPRAY as a Knicks watch party turns into a MASS BRAWL in NYC’s Bryant Park, as Knicks trail Spurs THIS BS is why Secret Service wouldn’t let them near Trump at MSG Good call, Secret Service! 🎥 @FreedomNTV pic.twitter.com/CNVA1U32TM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Police in riot gear responded, using pepper spray to break up the crowd. At least one police officer was hit by a bottle.

Twenty-one people were taken into custody, according to police.

Five members of the NYPD were hurt, according to WNYW-TV.

NYPD officers were seen trying to control a massive crowd at Bryant Park, as some Knicks fans climbed trees and stood on top of cars near a Knicks-Spurs Game 3 watch party. pic.twitter.com/OcxVEJQhuA — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) June 9, 2026

PBA President Patrick Hendry vented his disgust in a statement, according to WABC-TV.

“Last night was another shameful display from individuals who are more interested in brawling with each other, ripping up street signs and hurling objects at cops than supporting their team,” he said.

“We know New Yorkers are passionate about these NBA Finals, but police officers shouldn’t have to endure a barrage of mayhem after every single game. Our elected leaders need to send a stronger message and make it crystal clear that this behavior won’t be tolerated.”

Riot Erupts Near Bryant Park Following Knicks NBA Finals Watch Party pic.twitter.com/2VarHvoZK1 — L. Vural Elibol (@vuralelibol) June 9, 2026

The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, as noted by NBC News.

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