'The View' Hosts Worry About Biden's Chances After 'Uncommitted' Protest Vote, Spar Over His Struggle with Young Voters

Participants on ABC’s “The View” were left wrestling with the massive “uncommitted” votes in Michigan’s Democratic primary on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday afternoon the uncommitted votes totaled 101,436 or 13.2 percent of votes cast, according to The New York Times. Votes tabulated totaled more than 95 percent.

The uncommitted votes stemmed from concerns of those in Arab-Americans communities in the southeast part of the state about allegations of violence against Gaza residents in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

“These are protest votes,” Hostin said. “These are votes — they’re uncommitted votes — and they’re saying, ‘Hear us. Listen to us. Hundreds of members of my family have been killed. Yes! That is my issue. That is my one issue.’”

It also is a critical issue among young voters, Hostin said, citing large numbers of uncommitted votes in the major Michigan college towns of Ann Arbor and East Lansing.

“The View” co-hosts debate the “Uncommitted” protest movement in the Michigan Democratic presidential primary: Sunny Hostin: “They are telling you, this issue matters, hear us.” Whoopi Goldberg: “That’s the same for me as sitting.” pic.twitter.com/NqLTVTGMze — The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2024

“What the Biden administration has to understand is that young voters — first time voters — are very concerned about this issue,” she said.

“And when it comes to Michigan, if you look at the breakdown,” Hostin continued, “19 percent of those votes came from the University of Michigan — young voters — in Ann Arbor.

Is Biden in trouble with young voters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“In East Lansing – home of Michigan State – uncommitted got 15 percent of the vote.”

And Hostin warned of the consequences to President Joe Biden if Arab-Americans are not heeded.

“There are 300,000 of the Arab population in Michigan,” she said. “And Trump carried Michigan in 2016 by about 11,000 votes.

“They are telling you — this issue matters, hear us,” Hostin concluded.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg voiced objection to votes of uncommitted as reflecting inaction.

“If I then say, ‘You’re not doing it fast enough for me, so I’m going to sit,” Goldberg said, then folding her arms, “that doesn’t help me.”

“They didn’t sit, though,” Hostin countered.

Goldberg replied: “They voted (uncommitted). That’s the same for me as sitting.”

A Reuters account indicated, the Biden campaign has been blindsided by seething resentment in Michigan over the administration’s support of Israel.

It puts Biden, a self-professed Zionist, in the middle of pressures from several groups, which traditionally vote Democratic.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

[i] ;09 of X video

[ii] :44 of X video

[iii] 1:34 of X video

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.