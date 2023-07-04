A mother protecting her children in Louisiana is a recent example of the type of “good guy with a gun” story that liberals truly hate because it proves that guns save lives.

A convicted felon who had just perpetrated another string of violent crimes chose the wrong house to invade and the wrong woman to attack in Hammond, Louisiana, earlier this year when he met a mother who was determined to protect her children, WVUE-TV reported.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Klein Road in Hammond, but when they got to the residence, the action was already over.

The officers discovered the body of Robert Rheams, 51, just after 5 a.m. on a Sunday morning in January, after he tried to break into the home where a woman resided with her two young children.

The brave mother told the officers that Rheams broke in while the family was sleeping. According to WVUE, the convict was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench.

The woman added that Rheams confronted her and threatened to harm her with his weapons. But the woman had other ideas. She pulled out her firearm to defend her family and gave Rheams a reason to suspect he had broken into the wrong house.

The criminal was pronounced dead at the scene by the parish coroner.

Officers also said that the home invasion seemed to be a random act and that the attacker and the homeowner had had no prior contact.

After investigating the incident, the police discovered that Rheams was in the midst of a crime spree that was abruptly ended by the woman protecting the lives and safety of her children.

Should every law-abiding citizen keep a firearm? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Officers traced Rheams’ activity back to an earlier carjacking only blocks from the woman’s home.

According to the owner of the car, Rheams carjacked the driver at a local motel.

“During the drive, he started striking the driver with his fist and the driver ran into a ditch, causing the car to become stuck,” said Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis. “The driver was able to exit the car and flee to safety.”

Rheams is also the suspect in a robbery several hours before all this that occurred at a deli on Saturday night, according to the report.

Travis added that the woman would not be charged for killing Rheams because she was merely exercising her Second Amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invader.

Violent he was, too. According to WBRZ-TV, Rheams was out on parole after serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery.







This is the sort of story that liberals truly hate. A woman protected herself and her children using a gun. Liberals would rather have seen the mother attacked, her property damaged and stolen and maybe even raped, just to make sure she had no right to own a firearm.

Just days ago, another brave mama bear also protected her family in Arkansas when a pair of attackers set upon her husband in a Little Rock parking garage. That mom pulled out her firearm and shot one of the attackers when they began beating her and her husband.

Despite the left’s claim that there is no such thing as a “good guy with a gun,” these stories of people using a firearm to save their lives or the lives of loved ones occur nearly every week.

The Western Journal has reported on stories like these dozens of times over the years.

For example, in 2018, a good guy with a gun saw a police officer in trouble and quickly responded to help ensure an officer in Utah would go home alive to his family.

The next year, a man in Florida used his firearm to protect himself against a pair of home invaders.

In 2022 a man legally carrying a firearm was able to stop another man intent on mass murder at a mall in Indiana. Were it not for the bystander, the killer might have killed even more people than he did.

And just months ago, a man with a legally concealed firearm stopped an attacker who was assaulting the staff of an Applebee’s restaurant on New Hartford, New York.

This is but a tiny cross section of “good guys with a gun” stories. In 2019, Fee.org writer Lawrence W. Reed noted that “Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year, or 6,849 every day.” And the NRA added that numbers from Dr. John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center show that 34 percent of “active shooter” attacks are stopped or limited by legal gun owners responding to a shooting.

Fortunately for the brave mother in Louisiana, the left has not yet succeeded in taking away America’s Second Amendment rights. The “good guy with a gun” is not a myth, and we see the truth of this over and over again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.