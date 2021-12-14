Jordan Baize of Bremen, Kentucky, was with family Friday night when the tornado text warnings came pouring in.

“We immediately went to the basement,” Baize told WLEX-TV. “I’m glad that we did. Mattress over our heads, in the middle of the basement floor. It was loud, but it was also quick.”

Few things are more terrifying for a parent than their family being in danger, but Baize, who is a father, is also a devout Christian and has a deep faith in his heavenly Father.







He and his family weathered the storm, but their house did not. The roof was torn off, and in some places, only the walls were still standing. In the community, 11 people have died and dozens of other homes have been destroyed.

“The kids and I are safe,” he posted on Dec. 11. “We were downstairs in our basement along with other family when a tornado destroyed our home. Much of it seems to be missing. We are physically okay but naturally very shaken up. We were kept safe from the storm by an only-faithful God, just like countless storms before and still many more to come. Praying for the safety of our friends and neighbors. Lord, help our precious community.”

In the aftermath of the violent tornado, Baize took a moment to appreciate, one last time, the piano in his home by playing a song to honor his creator, even in the midst of destruction.







He didn’t realize his sister, Whitney Brown, was filming — but it has turned out to be a blessing that she was.

“I have been overwhelmed by the love my family has been shown today,” Brown posted on Facebook on Dec. 11. “We are all safe, thank God. My brother, Jordan, has lost his home but thankfully he and his family made it out safely.

“I was standing in his bedroom packing anything I could salvage and I heard the most beautiful sound. Music. Jordan was sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

“Everything around him was broken. The piano had water damage, it had missing keys, and he didn’t know I was filming, but still he used his gift to glorify his God the best way he knew how. Enjoy his God given gift.”

The clip went viral on social media and has brought encouragement to many as they see a man living out his faith despite terrible loss.

“Well music has always been important to me,” Baize later explained to WBKO. “Specifically church music, Christian music. My faith is a huge factor in my life but I am glad to know I guess that if it’s bringing peace and comfort and some sense of calm in an otherwise stormy time, then I am good with that.”

“The piano’s very special to me,” he added to WLEX-TV. “And I wanted to play it once more before more damage occurred to it.”

So a video of me playing piano in my home after Friday’s storms has taken off a bit. Honored for the opportunity to share my faith in God during trying times. https://t.co/MFlAgnyQh4 — Jordan Baize (@J_Baize) December 14, 2021

On Twitter, Baize shared the clip, saying he was honored to be able to share his faith.

“So a video of me playing piano in my home after Friday’s storms has taken off a bit,” he tweeted. “Honored for the opportunity to share my faith in God during trying times.”

Baize also shared that he’d felt guilt for the notice he’s gotten, but he’s been able to see his witness making a difference, even in the lives of total strangers.

“I spent the majority of today talking to one news outlet after another, standing in what was the living room of my home. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, BBC, Weather Channel,” he posted on Monday. “More than a few times, I felt guilty for looking into a television camera all day. And all over a video of me playing a water-damaged piano with sticking keys.







“Then reports like these start coming in, and you realize you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. What was meant to be a private, reflective moment seems to have brought peace and perspective to many. Only God can do it, folks.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my faith with so many in such a difficult time. I’m still praying for our precious little community. Would you join me?”

