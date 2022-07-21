Colbert 'Insurrection' Report: 'Cocaine Orgy' Skit, Talks of Leaving 'Something' Under Boebert's Door

Despite prosecuting hundreds of Jan. 6 “insurrectionists,” Biden’s Justice Department dropped all charges against the Colbert Nine on Monday, a month after their arrests.

The U.S. Capitol Police’s investigation found that Stephen Colbert’s comedy crew was banging on doors inside the Capitol, talking of a “cocaine orgy” and threatening to place something under a congressman’s door.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger wrote a letter to Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Rodney Davis, detailing the investigation’s findings. The letter, obtained by Just the News, was dated Tuesday.

Colbert’s nine staffers were arrested on the evening of June 16 for unlawfully entering and walking on Capitol grounds without an escort.

Four days later, Jordan and Davis requested that the government building’s police provide camera footage and witness statements related to the incident, The Hill reported. Manger responded with his letter.

“It is unfortunate that despite all of the evidence the Department presented, including that the group or its leader had been told several times that they could not be in the buildings without an escort, that the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to prosecute any members of the group for Unlawful Entry,” Manger wrote.

An unnamed staffer for Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York first called the Capitol Police emergency number when he heard “shouting outside his office.” Concerned for his safety, he locked the door.

“He heard a man banging on Rep. [Lauren] Boebert’s office door, saying ‘Do you remember me? Do you remember me? It’s me. We’re going to leave something under your door,'” the letter read.

When police officers arrived at the scene, seven of the Colbert Nine were causing trouble “outside the offices of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-R), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-R), Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (GA-R).”

The other two staffers were wandering inside the Rayburn House Office Building before reconnecting with the group.

The TV crew members said they were filming a comic skit for CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” but no cameras were visible at the time.

One of the defendants said they were “pretending to leave notes under the Member’s doors,” which were allegedly invitations to a “cocaine orgy,” the letter stated.

The police concluded that no notes were left under doors.

This incident demonstrates that Democratic supporters, in contrast to Republican ones, are often excused from similar standards when breaking the law.

The same U.S. Attorney’s office, which prosecuted over 700 Jan. 6 defendants, according to the Associated Press, treated a liberal comedian’s nine staffers far more leniently when both parties were guilty of trespassing.

Though the June 16 crime was not on the same scale as that on Jan. 6, 2021, the late-night comedian’s staff should have gotten at least the same treatment for their illegal behavior.

Jordan spoke his mind on Fox News, saying this “wasn’t equal treatment under the law.”

Davis also weighed in on the issue.

“The decision by the Department of Justice to not pursue the charges recommended by USCP further highlights the politicization of Capitol security and the double standard for Democrats,” he told Just the News.

“This detailed response and corresponding evidence makes clear that the Colbert crew knew what they were doing was wrong, but they wouldn’t have to deal with any consequences.”

After being told repeatedly they could not roam the Capitol without an escort, the Colbert Nine proceeded to violate the building regulations twice that day.

The staff also lied to the police about having press credentials, which were never given.

The Justice Department’s recent decision is telling, considering the Colbert Nine and Jan. 6 defendants were both let into the Capitol.

If there is one thing you can expect from this incident, it’s that Democrats will conveniently ignore the Colbert Nine’s Capitol incursion, but will continue complaining about the Jan. 6 “insurrection” on live TV for weeks to come.

