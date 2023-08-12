Vivek Ramaswamy Open to Pardoning Hunter Biden if Elected President

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that if he is elected, he would be open to pardoning Hunter Biden.

The 38-year-old biotech millionaire said he would consider pardoning members of the Biden family — including, presumably, Hunter — in the interest of moving the nation forward following a period of what he considers politically motivated prosecution, according to the New York Post.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he was appointing U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden after the president’s son pleaded not guilty to charges related to tax fraud and gun possession.

“After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of a political motivated persecution — from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests — then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward,” Ramaswamy told the Post.

“It is a broad theme of this candidacy, leading us to a national renewal rather than a national divorce. It’s part of a broader vision of an American revitalization.”

Ramaswamy has been an adamant proponent of pardoning former President Donald Trump if he were to be found guilty in investigations related to his possession of classified documents and his role in the Capitol incursion.

In June, Ramaswamy sent a letter to several of his GOP rivals, asking that they either pledge to pardon Trump or explain their decision not to.

Ramaswamy also filed a suit against the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, alleging a failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request demanding to see the communications between the White House and DOJ in the classified documents case against Trump.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls for the Republican presidential primary has Ramaswamy in third place at 6.1 percent support.

