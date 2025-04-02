Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Passes by Eye-Popping Margin in Major Defeat to Democrats

Wisconsin voters decisively approved a measure to enshrine voter identification requirements in the state constitution on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Question 1 asked voters whether a new section should be added to the state constitution “to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election,” according to text of the amendment from Ballotpedia.

As of Wednesday morning, roughly 62.7 percent of voters cast their ballots in the affirmative, while 37.3 percent voted against the measure, according to vote tallies from The New York Times.

Wisconsin already requires voter ID, but the constitutional amendment prevents the law from being overturned.

President Donald Trump celebrated the vote on Tuesday evening, calling the outcome of the ballot measure the most significant Republican win of the evening.

“VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION. Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!”

Nine states currently require voters to present ID, according to a report from Fox News based on findings from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Wisconsin currently has the strictest requirements.

There are 36 states total with statutes either requiring or requesting that voters show ID before they cast their ballots.

Wisconsin Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard, who co-authored the voter identification amendment, also celebrated the outcome of the vote.

He said, the amendment “will help maintain integrity in the electoral process, no matter who controls the Legislature,” per Fox News.

The victory for Republicans nevertheless came alongside a loss in the critical state Supreme Court election.

Democrat Susan Crawford emerged victorious over Republican Brad Schimel, securing 55 percent of the vote as of the tally on Wednesday morning, per the Times.

That means liberals will keep their four-seat majority on the seven-member court.

Republicans meanwhile secured victories in two U.S. House elections in Florida, with Florida Republican State Sen. Randy Fine and Florida Republican Chief Financial Officer James Patronis defeating their Democratic opponents.

Republicans now have a 220 to 213 majority in the House, bolstering their narrow margins in the lower chamber.

