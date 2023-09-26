Voting Tech Company 'Smartmatic' Implicated in Bribery Scheme: Report

Executives of Smartmatic, one of the voting technology companies at the center of the controversy surrounding the 2020 presidential election, have been implicated in a bribery scheme involving a former top election official in the Philippines.

Court filings obtained by CNN reveal that the Department of Justice has filed money laundering charges against former Filipino election official Andres Bautista and has named four Smartmatic executives as co-conspirators in the case.

The executives, who have not yet been named, are accused of having “caused or attempted” to transfer $4 million to Bautista “in violation of US money laundering laws.”

Bautista was the official who gave the company $199 million in contracts for almost 100,000 voting machines and to tabulate the results of the presidential election in the Philippines in 2016, according to CNN.

Bautista responded publicly to the charges on social media, using his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I am surprised to learn about a complaint filed against me. I have never been contacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about it for comment,” Bautista wrote. “But let me be very clear. I did not ask for nor receive any bribe money from Smartmatic or any other entity.”

“Be that as it may, I am ready to respond to the alleged charges at the proper forum and time.”

“The 2016 Philippine National Elections were hailed by various independent national and local election stakeholders as the best managed in our electoral history.”

“Moreover, the Philippine Supreme Court voted unanimously (15-0) to dismiss an electoral protest that was filed in connection with the 2016 Vice Presidential contest,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Smartmatic attempted to play down the claims, telling CNN that the company “has never won a project through any illegal means” and that the allegations are “not related to Smartmatic election security or integrity.”

She also said “winning a bid in the Philippines is never solely one individual’s preference or decision,” according to CNN.

Representatives for the Department of Justice did not respond to CNN request for comment, the network reported.

In the U.S., Smartmatic has remained embroiled in controversy since the aftermath of the 2020 presidential, when many prominent supporters of the Trump campaign accused the company of being involved in election fraud for Joe Biden.

Smartmatic is also currently suing Fox News and various Trump associates over the allegations. A trial date has not yet been set.

The company was founded by the late husband of Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela’s socialist dictatorship.

