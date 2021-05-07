Wall of Silencing
Four former Minneapolis police officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of George Floyd. The charges are the culmination of a months-long federal […]
White House press secretary Jen Psaki hinted that she will likely step down from her position next year to make room for someone who is more diverse. “I think there […]
It seems like we’re expected to wear masks everywhere, right? Of course, airplanes are no exception. And the penalty for flying unmasked or being deemed “unruly” could be enough to […]
In the wake of the death of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, in April, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a picture of the police officer who shot the […]
A New Jersey school nurse has been suspended without pay since April 20 for refusing to wear a mask and for criticizing her school district’s onerous mask mandate, calling it […]
How many times do you have to wear a shirt before you can’t realistically act surprised that you owned it? It sounds like a strange hypothetical, but it’s a question […]
President Joe Biden this week issued a proclamation for Thursday’s National Day of Prayer which failed to mention God, but was heavy on rhetoric with relation to causes in which […]
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday in a tweet over her explanation for the “root causes” of the immigration crisis at the nation’s southern […]
A new poll found that a majority of Americans eligible to vote do not see President Joe Biden as competent enough to deal with terrorism. According to the Rasmussen poll, […]