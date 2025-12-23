Walloping Poll Results from TPUSA's AmericaFest Show Vast Majority of MAGA Support Israel, Know Islam Is Mortal Threat to the West

If you’re a conservative that spends any amount of time on social media, you’re probably aware of the divisive issue plaguing the right: Israel.

It’s no secret that a number of influencers have made their brand entirely about “It’s the Jews!” of late, and aren’t exactly hiding what would be called anti-Semitism at just about any other point in history.

Now, to be clear, this is not to say that there aren’t good faith criticisms about the way in which the Israeli government conducts itself at times. But those good faith criticisms are largely drowned out by the anti-Semitic bad faith criticisms — at least online.

And no example of that is clearer than the people who want to engage in rhetoric about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s stance on Israel.

Disgustingly, a number of online influencers have decided that it’s appropriate to comment on Kirk’s purportedly evolving stance on Israel.

Make no mistake, Kirk could’ve very well begun to have good faith questions and critiques about the Israeli government, but to outright say that he (who can’t exactly explain his position in death) was “turning” on Israel? It’s abhorrent.

And it also appears to be wildly misplaced, if polling from TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025 — an event ostensibly populated by people who support Kirk and his mission — is to be believed.

TPUSA’s Blake Neff took to X to unveil a number of fascinating findings from AmFest polling this year, and one of the most illuminating revelations came on the topic of Israel.

The poll asked a question about how attendees view Israel. Despite a lot of noise online (and some on-stage), only 13% believe that Israel is not an ally of the United States. pic.twitter.com/ANH6RWk10F — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) December 22, 2025

One poll asked AmFest attendees how they viewed Israel with relation to America. And it was a landslide in favor of Israel.

A whopping 86.7 percent of those polled found Israel to either be an American ally (53.4 percent), or America’s top ally (33.3 percent).

Compare that to just the 13.3 percent of respondents who did not consider Israel to be an ally.

That is, by virtually any metric, a resounding amount of support for Israel among TPUSA’s faithful, which is as accurate a sample of the MAGA movement’s most motivated base as there is.

But the TPUSA polls also broached another uncomfortable conservative topic, and that’s the online influencer campaign to seemingly soften stances on radical Islam.

(Obviously, the anti-Israel and pro-radical Islam stances are likely connected.)

“Radical Islam” finishing as the #1 threat to America is a testament to Charlie, who was deeply concerned with that topic in the final months of his life. Very few people were concerned about America’s low birthrate, though. They should be! pic.twitter.com/fSyhcs0ETe — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) December 22, 2025

It turns out that the pro-radical Islam campaign is also grossly misrepresented in online spaces, as TPUSA poll respondents consider the top threat to America to be “Radical Islam,” with socialism/Marxism and unchecked immigration rounding out the top three threats to the country.

This paints a vivid picture that is at odds with some of the social media slop you see on places like X today.

And, if anything, these polls hammer home that social media discourse — no matter how loud, screeching, or conspiratorial it gets — is still not an accurate representation of the real world.

Because when real people were placed in a real conservative environment and asked about Israel and radical Islam, the response was clear and overwhelming.

