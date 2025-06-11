Walls Closing In? Biden Aides Agree to Testify About Potential Cover-Up of His Health Decline

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hear from four top Biden aides in the coming weeks as it moves forward with its investigation into the extent to which former President Joe Biden’s decline was kept from the American people.

The four aides were all asked last month to speak to the panel. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, was also asked, but has declined to respond.

As a result, O’Connor has been subpoenaed, according to Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, a Republican and the chairman of the committee.

According to Politico, Neera Tanden, former director of the Domestic Policy Council, will appear before the committee on June 24; Anthony Bernal, a former senior adviser to first lady Jill Biden, will appear on June 26; Ashley Williams, a former deputy director of Oval Office operations, will testify on July 11; and Annie Tomasini, a former deputy chief of staff, will appear on July 18.

The committee has also requested testimony from former senior adviser Michael Donilon; former senior adviser Anita Dunn; former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed; and former counselor Steve Ricchetti.

As noted by Axios, all the interviews will be under oath and behind closed doors.

The letter to Tanden explained the reason for the committee’s action. Other letters had similar language.

“The Committee remains concerned that you, as both Director of the DPC and Staff Secretary, were involved in running interference on behalf of the former President and perhaps performing duties exclusively reserved for the President of the United States,” the letter said.

“Given public reporting that former White House staff ‘aggressively stage-managed’ the former President and focused on minute details to ‘minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history,’ the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office,” the letter continued.

According to a news release posted on the website of the committee, the four were summoned as “part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized use of autopen for sweeping pardons and other executive.”

Comer said that “the cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal” that must be addressed.

“The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf. Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity,” he said.

Comer said the interviews are being held “so we can begin to uncover the truth,” noting that when Biden was still in power, the White House blocked several individuals from appearing before the panel.

Alex Thompson, the Axios reporter who helped author a book about the inner machinations of the Biden White House, said Biden aides went out of their way to protect the commander-in-chief, according to the New York Post.

“These are White House aides, these were unelected people,” Thompson said.

Thompson called the individuals running the Biden White House the “Politburo,” which included Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and aides Donilon, Ricchetti, and Reed.

Thompson claimed the “Politburo” contained the “ultimate decision-makers” as Biden drifted into decline.

