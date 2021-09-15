Path 27
Lifestyle

Watch: Adorable Baby Ducklings 'Ushered' Outside After Waddling Into Library

 By Amanda Thomason  September 14, 2021 at 5:05pm
Path 27

It’s not unusual for a mother with kids in tow to take a stroll through the library. Many bookworms fondly remember such childhood visits.

But it is unusual when that mother is a duck and she has five ducklings all following in a row as they march through a British university library.

Employees at the University of Nottingham’s George Green Library were treated to just that sight recently after open doors let in more than a cool breeze.



“It had been very hot that week, so we had left our doors open for some extra air movement,” Emma Halford-Busby said, according to Good News Network.

Trending:
$181 Million Settlement Means Americans in 24 States Who Bought Chicken Between 2009 and 2020 Could Be Eligible for Payout

Apparently the duck walked in with her brood and they took a tour, “walked around our atrium for a while, mom in front and ducklings in a line behind. Mom was totally calm and unflustered.”

A worker gently herded them toward the door, and they marched back out again.

“As they walked towards our other entrance, one of our staff gently ushered them through the gates and back outside,” Halford-Busby said.



“You often come across ducks in seemingly odd places around campus, but that was definitely the oddest place I’ve seen them,” Stuart Warren, the senior library adviser, told BBC.

Halford-Busby added that the cute sighting “did bring some excitement into an otherwise peaceful evening.”

Viewers chimed in with a range of responses, from sharing duck-related stories to taking the opportunity to quack their own jokes.

“They all had overdue books, and had to pay off their ‘bills,'” Glenn Johnson wrote.

“Hey guys social distancing please,” Jusally Tulod wrote.

Related:
Scary Meow-ment: Football Fans Make Daring Rescue As Cat's Life Endangered During Game

“They say start reading to them young,” Sally Finney added.

It’s not just ducks across the pond who are part of this phenomenon, either.

Gary Allen High School in Ontario, Canada, has a long-standing tradition with a local duck who takes an annual tour through the school buildings to get to a creek.



“At least once a year, a mother and her brood of ducklings make their way from her nesting grounds, through a high school to a nearby creek,” CBC posted on Facebook in 2019.

“Staff have helped guide the family on their journey for the last 10 years.”

Have you ever seen something like this?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Watch: Adorable Baby Ducklings 'Ushered' Outside After Waddling Into Library
Fallen Marine's Child Born One Month After His Death in Afghanistan Blast
World's Oldest Living WWII Veteran Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday
Scary Meow-ment: Football Fans Make Daring Rescue As Cat's Life Endangered During Game
Banking Firm That Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Pays for All Their Children to Go to College
See more...

Conversation