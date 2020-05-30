SECTIONS
Watch Age 12 Boy Brilliantly Maintain Composure While Being Stalked by Giant Bear

By Erin Coates
Published May 30, 2020 at 7:54am
A 12-year-old Italian boy is being praised for his ability to stay calm when he encountered a wild bear.

Alessandro Franzoi was having a picnic on the mountainside recently near Sporminore in northern Italy with his family, The Telegraph reported.

The boy had wandered off to look for semi-precious stones when a brown bear appeared.

Most people would give a shriek of surprise and run with arms flailing down the mountain.

But Franzoi did what Bear Smart advises people to do in that situation: Remain calm.

The young boy actually knew what to do in the situation because he had studied bears and dreams of living among animals, Italian news outlet La Stampa reported.

“We obviously got alarmed, while he was very calm,” his uncle Federico said of the bear encounter.

“Animals and woods are his passion,” he said. “He reads many books, studies and dreams of making adventures and discoveries.”

Would you have been able to stay this calm?

Franzoi calmly moved away from the giant creature, taking a glance back every few steps to see where the bear was.

He safely made it down the hill and back to his family, and the bear continued on with its business.

“Do you know what the secret was? I did not look him in the eye and so the bear understood that I was not his enemy. And now I’m the happiest child in the world,” Franzoi said.

“I really hoped it would happen. And when I saw the bear … in the bushes, I was very excited. I was really happy.”

Although the boy thought the encounter was neat, it is really important for people exploring the wild to be bear-aware and know what to do when you encounter one.

“It’s the escalation of feat that leads to bad decisions,” Benjamin Kilham and Ed Gray wrote in “Among the Bears.”

“There have been a number of bear attacks that I’ve read about that could have been avoided if the situation hadn’t been misread.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
