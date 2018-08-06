Watch: Antifa Caught Smashing Windows at Marines Recruiting Office

Members of Antifa smashed out the windows of a U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office during a violent protest in Berkeley, California, on Sunday.

During the protest, Antifa also set a car on fire and damaged 21 other vehicles in city, slashing some of the tires and bashing out windows, Fox News reported.

The group also allegedly lit trash cans on fire, adding to the destruction across the city in its fight against members of the “alt-right.”

Throughout the day, police arrested 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Domestic Abuse and Assault Charges Tarnish New Hampshire Democrat’s Career

VIDEO: Antifa smashes the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office in #Berkeley #berkeleyprotests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/SZH5d97CjV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

No police were around as the black bloc traveled down the street, and a handful used hammers to smash the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office. pic.twitter.com/YeBwEJvopV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

Berkeley police tweeted out a photo of weapons they confiscated from the protest, including knifes, metal poles, pieces of wood and mace.

We are confiscating weapons and making arrests. pic.twitter.com/YisxhW4FM0 — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

We have made 17 arrests, and, if necessary, we will continue to make more. We're also continuing to confiscate weapons. pic.twitter.com/xJVYrdD2ag — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 5, 2018

After the windows of the Marine recruitment office were broken, witness and filmmaker Ford Fischer told Fox News that Antifa threatened him to flee the scene.

“After I filmed the Antifa break the Marine Corps office window and throw a torch into a dumpster, one of them called a few over to confront me,” Fischer said.

“They basically told me to leave, implying attack if I didn’t. I left. ‘Get the f*** back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you.’”

Neither group received the necessary permits to host rallies in the city.

RELATED: Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Authorities banned masks as well as a list of objects that could have been used as weapons Friday.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.