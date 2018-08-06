SECTIONS
Watch: Antifa Caught Smashing Windows at Marines Recruiting Office

By Henry Rodgers
August 6, 2018 at 2:02pm
Members of Antifa smashed out the windows of a U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office during a violent protest in Berkeley, California, on Sunday.

During the protest, Antifa also set a car on fire and damaged 21 other vehicles in city, slashing some of the tires and bashing out windows, Fox News reported.

The group also allegedly lit trash cans on fire, adding to the destruction across the city in its fight against members of the “alt-right.”

Throughout the day, police arrested 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism.

WATCH:

Berkeley police tweeted out a photo of weapons they confiscated from the protest, including knifes, metal poles, pieces of wood and mace.

After the windows of the Marine recruitment office were broken, witness and filmmaker Ford Fischer told Fox News that Antifa threatened him to flee the scene.

“After I filmed the Antifa break the Marine Corps office window and throw a torch into a dumpster, one of them called a few over to confront me,” Fischer said.

“They basically told me to leave, implying attack if I didn’t. I left. ‘Get the f*** back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you.’”

Neither group received the necessary permits to host rallies in the city.

Authorities banned masks as well as a list of objects that could have been used as weapons Friday.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

