Watch: Barack Obama's Sister Gets Tear Gassed During Protest, Enraged During CNN Interview

During a protest in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Auma Obama –the half-sister of former President Barack Obama — was tear gassed.

The African country has been mired in widespread protests in response to new legislation that would increase taxes on its citizens this week.

Kenyan lawmakers voted the bill in despite the protests, angering many citizens already struggling with the incredibly high cost of living, according to The Associated Press.

Obama spoke with CNN correspondent Larry Madowo following the incident on Monday, and found herself subject to more torment from the gas and its aftereffects.

You can see the clip of it uploaded by Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg below:

NEW: Barack Obama’s sister gets tear-gassed during a live interview with CNN in Kenya. The incident happened outside the Kenyan capital where demonstrators protested against proposed tax hikes. Police reportedly opened fire on the protesters with several bodies being seen… pic.twitter.com/Lj1aVFLKLA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2024

Obama struggled to speak during the interview as the effects of the tear gas had just started to exacerbate.

“I can’t believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights… and they’re being tear gassed, we’re being tear gassed,” Obama told Madowo, while choking and coughing.

Have you been following this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She added: “We have flags and banners, nothing else.”

Obama went on to voice her issue with the newly proposed taxation bill.

“For me, the most important thing is that… they’re touching our ancestral land, our ancestral land where we bury our people,” Obama said.

Obama lamented: “How can you tax us on land that belonged to us forever?”

Following the interview, CNN‘s Madowo is shown fleeing the scene as additional tear gas begins floating his way.







Yelling, explosions and other chaotic sounds can be heard in the background.

The protests escalated on Tuesday, as did the resulting violence.

According to The Associated Press, thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament building.

Legislators who voted in favor of the bill fled the building via a tunnel, while those who had opposed it walked out without fear of retaliation, as reported by The Hill.

Authorities opened fire on the demonstrators and at least eight are reported dead, the AP reported.

Additionally, a rampant fire burned a portion of the parliament building.

The violence spread to other cities as well.

The Associated Press described the scene as “the most direct assault on the government in decades.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.