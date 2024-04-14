A staunch defender of abortion says that it is essentially murder.

Host Bill Maher made the comment Friday on his show “Real Time.”

“I can respect the absolutist position, I really can,” Maher said speaking of pro-lifers in a video clip posted to X.

“I scold the left when they say, ‘Oh you know what, they just hate women,’” he said.

Bill Maher said the quiet part out loud about abortion: “I scold the left when they say ‘they just hate women.’ They don’t hate women… they think it’s murder. And it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. I am. There’s 8 billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you.”… pic.twitter.com/brO6OOYbtj — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) April 13, 2024

“They don’t hate women,” Maher said, adding that the pro-abortion side “just made that up.

“They think it’s murder. And it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. I am. There’s eight billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on this,” he said.

“Is that not your position if you’re pro-choice?” he said.

Do you think abortion is murder? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This fall, Florida voters will vote on Amendment Four which would make the right to an abortion part of Florida’s state constitution, according to WESH-TV.

“The decision should be a personal one,” amendment supporter Barbara Ihns said during a rally of the proposal’s backers.

“Whether one needs to terminate a pregnancy, wants to terminate a pregnancy, that shouldn’t be a politician’s choice, it should be a woman’s choice,” she said.

“I believe that abortion is murder,” counter-protester Jacob McCreary said.

“I think the science says that life begins at conception so if that’s true then there is no justification for abortion,” he said.

Michele Herzog, the director of Pro-life Action Ministries of Central Florida, said abortion supporters will have a battle on their hands.

“We are launching our campaign to vote no on 4,” she said.

“We are going to expose this amendment for what it is and what it is is abortion on demand, and it is late term abortions up to the moment of delivery,” she said.

The Florida amendment for abortions up to birth is leading in a new poll. Florida voters must reject this radical pro-abortion amendment! Vote NO!https://t.co/4NzG1uF4FB pic.twitter.com/UTfyKpcX5m — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 12, 2024

A new USA Today/Ipsos poll showed the state is divided on the amendment, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The poll of 1,000 Florida residents taken April 5-7 showed 50 percent support the proposal, 10 percentage points below the threshold for adoption. The poll had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.