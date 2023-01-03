Something Touching is Happening in Damar Hamlin's Mom's Latest Facebook Post, Just Hours After Tragedy

Nina Hamlin, mother of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has not posted specifically about her son’s condition on her Facebook. In fact, she hasn’t posted anything at all since Saturday afternoon.

But that hasn’t stopped the outpouring of support from around the country, as Facebook users have taken to leaving comments under that New Year’s Eve post in lieu of anything more recent.

The post has received 213 comments, almost all of which have come since Monday night’s game and Hamlin’s hospitalization.

“Happy New Year Yall May this year bring Everything you need for it to bring plus more,” Nina Hamlin wrote Saturday. The first six comments responded in kind.

But then, starting just before 10:00 p.m. last night, comments of support started to come in.

“We are all praying for you guys,” was the first, followed shortly by “Prayers for your son” and “Praying for y’all.”

And they just kept coming.

Facebook users from Missouri, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida and Kansas — among other places — all said that they were praying for the Hamlin family.

The Buffalo Bills revealed Tuesday that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night during the team’s nationally broadcast contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The “Monday Night Football” game was suspended after the incident, which took place with 5:58 to play in the first quarter, according to CBS.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills announced in the tweet. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the [University of Cincinnati] Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Video of the incident was posted to Twitter.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.







As Hamlin, 24, went to tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati player’s helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin initially stood after the tackle, but then crumpled to the field.

Medical personnel then rushed to the field to treat Hamlin, who was taken off the field in an ambulance.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers,” Hamlin’s agent said in a statement, according to The Buffalo News.

After a delay, the league announced the game was postponed.

Coy Wire, now a CNN sports anchor and a former Buffalo player, said the response to the incident shows the NFL is changing, according to CNN.

“Seeing those images scratched open a lot of mental wounds for me personally. I played six of my NFL seasons there, in Buffalo, in that stadium. I played the same position. I played safety there. I’ve experienced injury, loss of consciousness … I’ve been in situations where an ambulance has come on the field, so it resonates,” said Wire, who played for Buffalo from 2002 to 2007.

He cited two instances where players had been paralyzed on the field, CNN reported.

“In both of those games, ambulances came to the field, there were players huddled, there were tears, there was crying — just like we saw last night,” he said. “But those games went on. The one last night did not.

“I think that’s a huge statement that’s being made,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.