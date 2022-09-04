Watch Out for Your Bones, Study Exposes Consequences of Going Vegan

A study suggests that going vegan could have a negative impact on bone health.

The study showed vegans are 43 percent more likely to sustain a bone injury than meat-eaters, according to the Washington Examiner.

The study was published in BMC Medicine using results from an EPIC-Oxford study that was based on the medical record of 55,000 United Kingdom residents. The study also used follow-up records from 2016.

“Overall, we found that compared with meat eaters, vegans had higher risks of total, hip, leg and vertebral fractures, while fish eaters and vegetarians had a higher risk of hip fractures,” the study wrote.

“These risk differences were likely partly due to their lower BMI, and possibly to lower intakes of calcium and protein,” the study said.

New research: Vegans had over double the risk of hip fractures compared to meat eaters. Lack of animal protein makes for weak bones. pic.twitter.com/cNyRmgrdhX — P. D. Mangan Health & Freedom Maximalist 🇺🇸 (@Mangan150) November 23, 2020

The study noted that risks of a hip fracture were highest in vegans, vegetarians and fish eaters.

“No significant differences were observed in risks of wrist or ankle fractures by diet group with or without BMI adjustment, nor for arm fractures after BMI adjustment,” the study reported.

Do you have a vegan diet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (8 Votes)

However, the bottom line was negative for non-meat eaters.

“Non-meat eaters, especially vegans, had higher risks of either total or some site-specific fractures, particularly hip fractures. This is the first prospective study of diet group with both total and multiple specific fracture sites in vegetarians and vegans, and the findings suggest that bone health in vegans requires further research,” the study wrote.

The website BigThink reported on some limitations of the study.

The site noted that the study overrepresented white European women.

Further, there was no data collected on any calcium supplements taken or the causes of any reported fractures.

The site noted that manufacturers of vegan products are now trying to inject calcium and other ingredients into vegan products to promote bone health.

The findings on fracture rates in vegans are real. So rather than dismiss them, we should try to understand them and provide information that will help vegans protect bone health. Here are my thoughts on the EPIC-Oxford study. https://t.co/EassPbXySe — Ginny Kisch Messina (@TheVeganRD) November 27, 2020

“So, does a vegan diet necessarily lead to worse bone health? Not necessarily. But it’s safe to say that people who don’t consume meat, dairy and eggs should be extra vigilant about consuming enough essential nutrients. That can be harder than it seems,” the BigThink report said.

“One major reason is that the body generally has an easier time absorbing nutrients from animal foods than plant-based products. So, while a salad could contain the same amount of calcium as a glass of milk, the body absorbs more calcium when you drink milk,” the report said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.