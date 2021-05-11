Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Vegan Couple Charged with Animal Cruelty After Feeding Malnourished Pups Meat-Free Diet

Amanda ThomasonMay 11, 2021 at 2:39pm
Combined Shape

Many families have felt a financial pinch in the last year. Jobs were unpredictable, food wasn’t always readily available and many families weren’t sure how they were going to provide for themselves, let alone their pets.

Many charities and rescues responded by holding pet food drives to help owners continue to provide for their critters, but there were still many people who ended up dumping animals or making poor care choices.

One couple in the latter category was Megan Price and James McKenzie from Cow Bay, Australia.

The couple was vegan, and they were also unemployed and allegedly ran out of dog food at some point for their two bull Arab mix puppies, Roo and Ula. They fed the puppies a diet of rice and chickpeas, which an inspector with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) discovered during a visit in April 2020.

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

“All food sighted was indicative of a vegan diet,” a statement from the inspector obtained by Courier Mail read, according to the Daily Mail. “There were no dog food or meat products at their property.”

“There were also no water bowls inside or outside of the house for the puppies.”

At some point, Roo also injured his leg. Since the couple had no money, they constructed a cast for his leg themselves, but it was insufficient for his injury and caused blisters on his stomach.

The investigators charged the two owners to take the pups in for veterinary care. When the RSPCA followed up with them, the couple claimed they no longer had the puppies.

“They’re not with us anymore,” McKenzie said, according to ABC News Australia, adding simply that they’d “gone to God.”

But that was not true, and a short while later, the pups were found in their care again. For weeks the RSPCA investigated the case, and in May last year, they finally confiscated the 5-month-old puppies.

McKenzie had some choice — and rather sadly ironic — words for the team that removed the dogs.

“You eat murdered animals, you will never be like us — we are vegans and love animals,” he said.

Related:
After Living in an Animal Shelter for Nearly a Year, Twice-Surrendered Dog Becomes Police K-9

The sick, emaciated puppies finally received proper medical care and food, but it was too little too late for Roo.

After being assessed by several veterinarians, it was decided that the pup would not be able to live his life without suffering due to his deficiencies and condition, and he was put to sleep.

Ula had suffered from several months of insufficient nutrition as well, leading to permanent leg disfigurement. Thankfully, he was able to be rehabilitated and adopted into a family that would keep him on a proper diet.

McKenzie and Price were criminally charged with failing to treat an animal and failing to comply with an animal welfare direction, according to Newsweek. On Thursday, a judge ruled that they would be required to pay $8,600 in Australian dollars (about $6,700 U.S.) for legal fees, veterinary bills and fines, and they have been banned from owning pets for the next three years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Vegan Couple Charged with Animal Cruelty After Feeding Malnourished Pups Meat-Free Diet
After Living in an Animal Shelter for Nearly a Year, Twice-Surrendered Dog Becomes Police K-9
Charity Will Pay Off Entire Mortgage for Family of Officer Who Was Killed in Line of Duty
Woman Who Thought She Was Having 7 Babies Delivers 9, May Have Broken World Record
Tennessee Man Finally Reunites with Dog Missing for Over 4 Years: 'One of the Best Moments of My Life'
See more...

Conversation