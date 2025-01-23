Watch: Bridesmaid Saved Wedding Day When Snake Showed Up Without Invitation

“Florida Man” would be proud.

A 2024 TikTok clip captured the moment an Arizona woman escorted an uninvited guest from her sister’s wedding.

And no, it wasn’t a jealous ex-boyfriend.

The 19-second clip showed the bridesmaid — dressed in a reddish gown and cowgirl boots — holding a snake by the tail.

Evidently, the serpent, which was nearly as long as the woman was tall, wasn’t invited.

Guests nearby responded in disbelief as the woman casually held the snake in one hand and her dress in the other.

Sandra Leos, the wedding guest who posted the clip, identified the woman as her sister, according to People.

Leos later shared a follow-up video that showed her sister actually picking up the snake.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

The star of the clip, Erika Rodriguez, described the moments leading up to her catching the wedding crasher.

“The snake kept making appearances in the little cocktail area. The worker had tried to catch him, but he flipped onto the steps and the deck right there. He came out again,” Rodriguez told KSAZ-TV in Phoenix.

The wild moment apparently earned the bridesmaid a new nickname.

“Just ‘the snake wrangler’ — everywhere I go,” Rodriguez told CNN in an interview.

At one point in the TikTok, a woman screamed, “Why isn’t that girl scared of anything?”

Leos told CNN it was her that shouted that.

“That was me that said that in the video, because she has always been this way,” Leos said about her younger sister.

Rodriguez explained why she could so fearlessly pick up the reptile, which CNN identified as a harmless gopher snake.

“I was just a wild kid — had snakes as pets,” Rodriguez told CNN. “I was watching Steve Irwin all the time.”

