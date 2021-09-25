Share
Watch What Chris Cuomo Does on His Own Show the Day After Massive Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Him Goes Public

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2021 at 1:37pm
Hours after Chris Cuomo was dared — by a former boss who alleges he sexually harassed her — to show some accountability, the CNN anchor’s show came and went without a peep about the subject.

In a Friday Op-Ed in The New York Times, former ABC News producer Shelley Ross said Chris Cuomo grabbed her buttocks at a 2005 party.

The CNN star’s silence was mocked by Lindsey Boylan, who has accused Chris Cuomo’s brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Others also said Cuomo’s silence was deafening and defining.

In her Op-Ed, Ross wrote that although Cuomo sent an email apologizing, she saw it as ‘an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability.”

She said accountability has not yet reached Chris Cuomo or CNN, which she said have “moved on” even though the full extent of Chris Cuomo’s role in helping his brother fight sexual harassment allegations with tactics that included shaming his accusers remains murky.

“We all know that Mr. Cuomo was being consulted by his brother; what has never come to light, and what Mr. Cuomo has not been held to account for, is the full scope of the advice he gave his brother and whether his advice and his role in helping shape the defense of a sitting governor (one who was being investigated by Mr. Cuomo’s own network) were in keeping with CNN’s standards and values,” Ross wrote.

She mocked Chris Cuomo’s contention that he acted as a brother to the former governor and not an adviser.

 “A brother calls to privately console you after hours. An adviser is looped in on staff emails and crisis conference calls, gives talking points and helps shape the narrative,” she wrote, later adding “today we have no clear idea if either he or CNN is interested in accountability.”

Ross asked that  CNN and Cuomo do more than just issue apologies and get on with life.

“I’m not asking for Mr. Cuomo to become the next casualty in this continuing terrible story. I hope he stays at CNN forever if he chooses. I would, however, like to see him journalistically repent: agree on air to study the impact of sexism, harassment and gender bias in the workplace, including his own, and then report on it,” she wrote.

“He could host a series of live town hall meetings, with documentary footage, produced by women with expert consultants. Call it ‘The Continuing Education of Chris Cuomo’ and make this a watershed moment instead of another stain on the career of one more powerful male news anchor.”

 

 

Conversation