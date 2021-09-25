Hours after Chris Cuomo was dared — by a former boss who alleges he sexually harassed her — to show some accountability, the CNN anchor’s show came and went without a peep about the subject.

In a Friday Op-Ed in The New York Times, former ABC News producer Shelley Ross said Chris Cuomo grabbed her buttocks at a 2005 party.

The CNN star’s silence was mocked by Lindsey Boylan, who has accused Chris Cuomo’s brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Reminder: for every woman who comes forward about being harassed, assaulted and abused, there’s a higher multiple of those who could not or have not. Chris Cuomo, and probably CNN, know this and is saying nothing at this time. Universal story and tragedy for so many women. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) September 24, 2021

We should also ask Jeff Zucker, CEO of @CNN to weigh in on protecting and defending @ChrisCuomo — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) September 24, 2021

Others also said Cuomo’s silence was deafening and defining.

both of the cuomo brothers were raised in a political dynasty that taught them the same typical, boring lesson that with enough power and influence you can basically do whatever you want, and every minute of their careers reflects this https://t.co/FB1SFTYxD8 — Jack Crosbie (@jscros) September 24, 2021

“At CNN we believe in objectivity, objectivity, objectivity! Therefore, our anchor Chris Cuomo will not address any sexual harassment allegations against his brother, Andrew. Or against himself. This is very fair to our views & keeps them informed.” pic.twitter.com/gThAagUP8r — Dr. Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) September 25, 2021

In her Op-Ed, Ross wrote that although Cuomo sent an email apologizing, she saw it as ‘an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability.”

She said accountability has not yet reached Chris Cuomo or CNN, which she said have “moved on” even though the full extent of Chris Cuomo’s role in helping his brother fight sexual harassment allegations with tactics that included shaming his accusers remains murky.

“We all know that Mr. Cuomo was being consulted by his brother; what has never come to light, and what Mr. Cuomo has not been held to account for, is the full scope of the advice he gave his brother and whether his advice and his role in helping shape the defense of a sitting governor (one who was being investigated by Mr. Cuomo’s own network) were in keeping with CNN’s standards and values,” Ross wrote.

She mocked Chris Cuomo’s contention that he acted as a brother to the former governor and not an adviser.

“A brother calls to privately console you after hours. An adviser is looped in on staff emails and crisis conference calls, gives talking points and helps shape the narrative,” she wrote, later adding “today we have no clear idea if either he or CNN is interested in accountability.”

Chris Cuomo defends giving his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo advice to survive sexual misconduct scandals: “Family first, job second.”

He claims he’s “never tried to influence” CNN’s coverage of his brother. Claims he’s “walled off from it.” But what about their pandemic interviews? pic.twitter.com/u68ZTx7eME — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cuomo defends secretly advising his brother. Despite numerous reports, he claims he never told his brother to attack his victims. He also claims didn’t hide it from viewers and stopped advising his brother in May, but also admits he advised him to resign. pic.twitter.com/6Cn0Y4X3A2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 17, 2021

Ross asked that CNN and Cuomo do more than just issue apologies and get on with life.

“I’m not asking for Mr. Cuomo to become the next casualty in this continuing terrible story. I hope he stays at CNN forever if he chooses. I would, however, like to see him journalistically repent: agree on air to study the impact of sexism, harassment and gender bias in the workplace, including his own, and then report on it,” she wrote.

“He could host a series of live town hall meetings, with documentary footage, produced by women with expert consultants. Call it ‘The Continuing Education of Chris Cuomo’ and make this a watershed moment instead of another stain on the career of one more powerful male news anchor.”

