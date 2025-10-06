Watch: Christian Activist Challenges College Students to Debate with Epic 'Christ Is King' Sign

After the murder of Charlie Kirk, many conservative Christians have been newly inspired to bring truth to college campuses.

One such example has been podcaster and commentator Joshua Haymes of Tennessee, who has repeatedly sought to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with students at schools in his area.

Haymes’ latest exploit occurred at Middle Tennessee State University, to which he brought a custom sign making his position on the most important issues of the day abundantly clear.

“Christ Is King,” the sign read. “Abortion Is Murder & Must Be Abolished. Pornography Must Be Banned. Transgender Ideology Must Be Eradicated.”

Haymes uploaded his first exchange with students on Thursday, showing a sizeable crowd of young people listening to him “evangelize” and “challenge evil.”

“Jesus Christ came to bring Heaven to earth. That’s what He did,” Haymes proclaimed to the students, many of whom applauded.

“The Kingdom of Heaven is here and now. And what does that mean? It means the rule of the King has begun,” he continued.

Haymes commended the example of Charlie Kirk as a Christian who sought to bring his faith into contact with the evils in society.

“God is not pleased with America when we’re killing babies, we’re chopping up little kids, and we’re watching pornography all day every day,” Haymes warned. “We are under His curse. And so I want to challenge those evil ideologies.”

The first student to challenge Haymes was also a Christian, but voiced disagreement with Haymes’ blunt opposition toward abortion and transgenderism. The student struggled with “using Christianity as a way to put power and control over people instead of spreading love.”

Haymes told the student about a friend of his who recently detransitioned and said he wished that someone had bluntly confronted transgenderism before he spent 10 years of his life in the darkness of that lifestyle.

“We eradicate the ideology, not the person,” Haymes said. “We eradicate the egalitarian, liberal ideology that is leading to kids getting indoctrinated into it and going and committing suicide.”

Beyond a vague and shallow cultural notion of love, Haymes described how both hate and love are part of the Christian message: Because Christians love their neighbors, they must hate the darkness that enslaves them, and the nation as a whole, in the ruin of sin.

“We can love people by passing laws that prevent them from going down a deep, dark path,” Haymes told the student.

In response, the student asserted that people must have the “free will” to decide their own life choices, but Haymes noted that even the student himself did not fully believe that.

As an example, the student affirmed that he supports laws against pedophilia, even though such laws technically restrict some people’s life choices.

“Christians have been weak,” Haymes said. “They’ve not stood firm on the Word of God. They’ve let the culture decide what is good and what is evil, what love is and what hate is.”

It’s incredibly encouraging to see Christians like Haymes take the initiative to continue Charlie Kirk’s mission and evangelize young people in the culture.

We all know that our nation is decaying morally, and as Charlie Kirk himself often said, Christians have the duty to be salt and light in our society, changing the environment around us for the better.

That’s true of the many moral and political issues of the day, all of which flow from a deep need for Jesus that all of us have.

Charlie Kirk’s mission is not yet complete. It’s up to all of us to pick up his microphone and continue it.

