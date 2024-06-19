Watch: Climate Protesters Deface Stonehenge as Tourist Desperately Tries to Stop Them

Radical climate change protesters with a group calling for an end to the use of oil, gas, and coal defaced the prehistoric Stonehenge structure with orange-powered paint on Wednesday afternoon.

Several parts of the historic landmark in Wiltshire, England, were tagged while a tourist attempted to prevent further damage to the iconic stones that make up the structure.

The group Just Stop Oil posted a video of the vandalism on social media:

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange 🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030. 🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Two tourists in the clip could be seen desperately attempting to preserve the stones.

A woman wrestled with one of the vandals before a man approached the protester and took his paint away from him.

Voices on the clip could be heard shouting at the vandals to please stop what they were doing.

Should protesters who do this sort of thing face significant jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a statement after the attack on the historic site, Just Stop Oil said, “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint.”

“They are demanding that the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030,” the group said.

➡️ Read our press release here: https://t.co/ukpzOuaTUE — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

The extremists further threatened to go after cultural sites across Europe if their demands were not met.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the actions of the climate protesters a “disgraceful act of vandalism,” according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer called Just Stop Oil “pathetic” and described the defacement of Stonehenge as “outrageous.”

BBC reporter Paul Clifton commented on the severity of the damage to the stones hit with the paint.

“I’ve heard a suggestion that because it is powder paint and the weather is dry and sunny, it may perhaps be removed without lasting damage, but they will need experts to inspect the stone before forming an opinion,” Clifton said after visiting the scene.

The group responsible for organizing the vandalism said the paint was corn flour-based and would wash away with rain.

Stonehenge is protected by the ancient monuments act and it is a criminal offence to damage the Stones. There are also multiple rare lichen species growing on the stones that are also protected. Expect a prison sentence. 😡 https://t.co/4sFprTUwUi — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 19, 2024

Just Stop Oil named the two men who defaced Stonehenge as 21-year-old Oxford student Niamh Lynch and 73-year-old Rajan Naidu.

🦺 Naimh, 21, a student at the University of Oxford, is one of the people arrested for taking action at Stonehenge today. 💬 “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from… pic.twitter.com/f0NeQlFalk — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

Police in Wiltshire confirmed the two were arrested on a charge of suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.