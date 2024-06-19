Share
Watch: Climate Protesters Deface Stonehenge as Tourist Desperately Tries to Stop Them

 By Johnathan Jones  June 19, 2024 at 12:03pm
Radical climate change protesters with a group calling for an end to the use of oil, gas, and coal defaced the prehistoric Stonehenge structure with orange-powered paint on Wednesday afternoon.

Several parts of the historic landmark in Wiltshire, England, were tagged while a tourist attempted to prevent further damage to the iconic stones that make up the structure.

The group Just Stop Oil posted a video of the vandalism on social media:

Two tourists in the clip could be seen desperately attempting to preserve the stones.

A woman wrestled with one of the vandals before a man approached the protester and took his paint away from him.

Voices on the clip could be heard shouting at the vandals to please stop what they were doing.

Should protesters who do this sort of thing face significant jail time?

In a statement after the attack on the historic site, Just Stop Oil said, “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint.”

“They are demanding that the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030,” the group said.

The extremists further threatened to go after cultural sites across Europe if their demands were not met.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the actions of the climate protesters a “disgraceful act of vandalism,” according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer called Just Stop Oil “pathetic” and described the defacement of Stonehenge as “outrageous.”

BBC reporter Paul Clifton commented on the severity of the damage to the stones hit with the paint.

“I’ve heard a suggestion that because it is powder paint and the weather is dry and sunny, it may perhaps be removed without lasting damage, but they will need experts to inspect the stone before forming an opinion,” Clifton said after visiting the scene.

The group responsible for organizing the vandalism said the paint was corn flour-based and would wash away with rain.

Just Stop Oil named the two men who defaced Stonehenge as 21-year-old Oxford student Niamh Lynch and 73-year-old Rajan Naidu.

Police in Wiltshire confirmed the two were arrested on a charge of suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




